Market movers today The December jobs report is due out today. We estimate job growth was around 170,000 in line with the recent trend. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in November, the lowest level post-crisis. However, as this was due partly to a declining labour force, we estimate the unemployment rate has risen back to at least 4.7% in December. Average hourly earnings declined surprisingly in November, due mainly to falling wages among supervisory workers. In 2016, wage inflation for non-supervisory and production workers (constituting 82% of the workforce) was flat. This is possibly due to some degree of compositional effect of low wage workers re-entering employment. We estimate average hourly earnings increased 0.2% m/m in December, implying an increase in the annual wage growth rate to 2.6% y/y, from 2.5% y/y in November. In the euro area, retail sales are scheduled for release. After a large monthly increase in October, we estimate a downward adjustment in the November figure. We believe the rising oil price in November was a headwind to retail sales despite consumer confidence remaining high and employment growth continuing. German factory orders for November are also due to be released tomorrow. They saw a significant 4.9% monthly increase in October, witnessing a strong manufacturing sector as also indicated in recent manufacturing PMIs. Following October, we estimate a monthly fall for November but the strength of manufacturing PMIs suggests the manufacturing sector will remain strong throughout Q4. In Norway, manufacturing data for November is due to be released. After the recovery in the PMI in December, we suspect the surprising drop in November was mostly noise. Hence, we estimate manufacturing production rose 0.2% m/m in November on gradually slower headwinds in oil-related sectors. Selected market news The significant move in USDCNH and USDCNY observed over the past two days, the biggest two-day moves since 2010, has been offset partially by a weaker CNH in the Asian trading session this morning. At the time of writing, the CNY was trading at 6.9150 relative to the dollar; however, still significantly lower than where we traded at the start of 2017. In our view, the significant strengthening of the yuan has been caused by Chinese concerns about rising outflows and feared acceleration in January due to, among other things, the resetting on January of the USD50,000 quota that all Chinese citizens can buy each year. Pressure from fundamentals speak in favour of a weaker CNY with very high debt, rising financial vulnerability and expected slower growth in 2017. The private job report, ADP, was somewhat disappointing yesterday, printing around 20,000 below expectations. The official job report from the Bureau of Labour will be scrutinised even more than usual. While minutes from the latest FOMC meeting showed an improvement in committee's view of the labour market, it also highlighted increased uncertainty in the wake of the presidential election. A poor print could swing the influence in favour of the more dovish members of the committee, who are also aided by the shift in voting rights as of 1 January 2017.