<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Inflation Cooling in Canada by Any Measure Canadian consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2% (year-on-year) in November, down slightly from 1.5% the prior month. All three of the Bank of Canada's new preferred measures for core inflation - CPI-trim, CPI-median, and CPI-common - decelerated in November. CPI-common slowed to 1.3% (from 1.4%), CPI-median slowed to 1.9% (from 2.1%), and CPI-trim slowed to 1.6% (from 1.8%). The main sources of slower price growth in October was the transportation index, which slowed to 1.4% (from 3.0%), due mainly to gasoline prices, which fell 1.7% year-over-year (after rising 2.5% in October).Weighing further on inflation were clothing and footwear, which fell 1.2% (from -0.2% in October). The biggest source of upward pressure on inflation in the month was recreation, reading and education, which rose to 2.1% (from 1.4% in October). Key Implications No matter how you slice it or what measure you use, inflation in Canada is cooling. The Bank of Canada's three core inflation measures are all singing from the same song book: inflation is under the Bank's target, consistent with an economy operating with a modicum of excess supply. Lower gasoline prices are a nice development, but will not last given the general march upward in energy prices over the past year. Still, while headline inflation will move up on higher energy prices, it is not likely to get much above the 2.0%. There is no urgency on the inflation front for the Bank of Canada. Given the tightening in financial conditions imported from abroad the bias at the Bank will remain toward further easing should economic growth fail to improve.