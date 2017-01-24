ActionForex.com
Is A Recovery On The Cards For The EURCAD? Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 24 17 07:14 GMT

Is A Recovery On The Cards For The EURCAD?

Key Points:

  • Double bottom formation nearing completion.
  • Parabolic SAR and EMA bias indicative of a imminent breakout.
  • Neckline will need to be broken before any rally can eventuate.

For those watching the exotic crosses out there, the EURCAD is flirting with some fairly sizable upside potential which could be realised moving forward. Specifically, we might see the pair reach back towards November’s highs if the currently forecasted chart pattern comes to pass.

As shown on the below daily chart, the past few months of price action is tracing out a relatively faithful double bottom structure. Moreover, the pair now rests firmly at the neckline of this pattern which means a breakout could be only a handful of sessions away. However, there are certain technical factors which are currently proving to be somewhat of an impediment and are worth taking into account.

Most notably, the 100 day moving average is clearly exerting some downward pressure on the EURCAD which resulted in a shooting star candle during Monday’s session. Ordinarily, such a candle combined with the dynamic resistance provided by the 100 day EMA would be a fairly patent bellwether of a change in momentum for the pair. Fortunately for the bulls however, there is some evidence that the forecasted breakout should still be on the cards.

Indeed, the recent shift in the Parabolic SAR bias coupled with an equally bullish 12 and 20 day EMA configuration would tend to suggest that the 38.2% Fibonacci level can be breached. Furthermore, the relative neutrality of the RSI oscillator leaves considerable room for the EURCAD to climb prior to becoming overbought.

If the pair does manage to gather the requisite momentum to push above the 1.4271 handle, the resulting rally could be as high as the 1.4951 mark. Its remains worth noting however, this rally will likely be more sedate than the ratherprecipitous plunge to the recent bottoms as the driving force behind the slip was largely a symptom of the post-Brexit uptick in market uncertainty. In the absence of similarly buoyant fundamental forces, we could be waiting well into late March for the full upside potential to be realised.

Ultimately, EU centric news is likely to be more important in helping this forecasteventuate but don’t neglect he Canadian side of things. What’s more, news relating to the Brexit negotiations will be pivotal in allowing the EUR to appreciate so significantly against the CAD and it should be monitored religiously as a result. This being said, there is still a strong technical argument for some extended gains which will leave the pair predisposed to move higher over the coming weeks, even in the absence of a fundamental upset.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

