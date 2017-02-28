ActionForex.com
Feb 28 05:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Is Gold Facing A Reversal Back Towards $1200 ? Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 28 17 05:00 GMT

Is Gold Facing A Reversal Back Towards $1200 ?

Key Points:

  • Price action trading near key reversal zone.
  • RSI Oscillator close to overbought.
  • FOMC rate hikes likely to start a significant slide in the gold price.

Gold has seen a resurgence over the past few months as the metal has seemingly rallied from the December $1122.75 low as it clawed its way back above the key $1200 handle. Subsequently, price action has proved fairly robust as it has climbed higher in a relatively clear ABCD pattern that looks close to completing around the 61.8% Fibonacci level. However, the momentum has started to stall and we could be seeing the first stages in a retreat back towards the key $1200 handle.

In fact, a cursory review of the underlying technical indicators provides some illuminating information. In particular, the RSI Oscillator is currently flirting with overbought levels and has been for some time despite price action having continued to climb. In addition, price action is nearing a key reversal point at the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1280.10. This level also happens to coincide with the end of the potential ABCD pattern. Subsequently, the pressures are building for a significant pullback.

Additionally, gold faces another important battle as the FOMC continues to ratchet up the rhetoric for a March interest rate hike. The last decade has seen a relatively impressive correlation between the price of Gold and interest rates (Treasury Yields). The seemingly depressed rates of return, due to economic malaise, has seen capital flood into the precious metal. However, with a new cycle of tightening ahead of us the spectre of looming falls could be very real indeed.

Subsequently, the medium term is likely to see the precious metal fall further to form new lows well below the $1046 mark. In the short run, the most likely scenario involves price action continuing to rise back towards the $1280 mark before a breakout failure sends the metal sharply lower towards the key $1200 handle over a period of weeks.

Ultimately, the upside is likely to be relatively limited for the precious metal by a range of fundamental factors. Subsequently, the most likely contention is the bearish one which may explain some of the current short side positioning that has been evident. Regardless, Gold is in for a rough few weeks given the mounting risk of short term interest rate hikes.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.