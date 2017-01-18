ActionForex.com
Jan 18 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Is Silver About To Downshift? Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 18 17 06:24 GMT

Is Silver About To Downshift?

Key Points:

  • Markets are pricing in a 15% chance of a hike.
  • Jawboning likely following the decision.
  • Fed likely to hold rates steady at 0.50%

Silver has had a relatively strong few weeks with the embattled metal climbing back out of the doldrums to form new weekly highs around the $17.17 mark. However, despite the concerted rally price action is nearing a critical juncture that could see it under pressure in the coming session.

A cursory review of the technical indicators for the precious metal clearly highlights the current juncture that the pair faces. The recent rally has taken price action towards a relatively robust area of resistance that could potentially spoil the bull’s current plans. In addition, the RSI Oscillator is also firmly within oversold territory suggesting that there is building pressure for a downside correction. The stochastic oscillator also supports the contention that a potential pullback could be afoot.

Subsequently, the most likely scenario for the next few days is a failed breach of resistance, at the $17.22 mark, which is then followed by a relatively rapid pullback towards support at $16.55. However, given some of the volatility currently sweeping global markets the road lower could be relatively rocky indeed.

Fundamentally, there is still plenty of demand for physical silver in both the bullion and industrial markets. However, much of the recent demand increases has not flown through to the derivative markets and we are still seeing silver, and gold for that matter, at historically depressed prices given the overall expansion in the underlying money supply.

Ultimately, the metal is likely to return to its long term bearish trend in the coming session as the pair fails to assail the near term resistance. Given the extent of the RSI Oscillator’s overbought status the likely move over the next 24 hours is down and it’s probable that the metal will continue to move lower until it reaches support around the $16.55 mark. Subsequently, keep a close watch on the metal for short opportunities in the near term.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.