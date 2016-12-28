<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Italy Confidence Strengthens as Trading Slowly Picks Up Notes/Observations UK participants return from an extended weekend but activity remains light into year-end

Italy Dec confidence data sees improvement Overnight Asia: Japan Nov Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: 1.5% v 1.7%e; Y/Y: 4.6% v 4.7%e

Japan Nov Retail Sales M/M: +0.2% v -0.5%e; Retail Trade Y/Y: 1.7% v 0.8%e

China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) Official proposed a RRR cut at an "appropriate time" (**Note: last cut in Oct 2015)

Further pressure on capital outflows as data reveals a surge in FX trading onshore. The China Foreign Exchange System showed daily average volume in Shanghai increased to $34 billion, a rise of 51% compared to the previous 11 months.

China Q4 Beige Book saw improvement q/q in Revenues, profits, CAPEX and jobs; New orders stable q/q Europe: Italy Treasury Official stated that the €20B bank rescue fund was 'fully sufficient' for all requirements for banks that were being monitored by govt

Lloyds [LLOY.UK] said to plan to set up subsidiary in the Netherlands or Germany if UK lost EU single market access

US govt reportedly finalizing details on response to Russian hacking incidents; actions could be announced later this week. Economic data (CH) Swiss Nov UBS Consumption Indicator (miss): 1.43 v 1.50e - (IT) Italy Dec Consumer Confidence (beat): 111.1 v 107.5e; Manufacturing Confidence (beat): 103.5 v 101.8e, Economic Sentiment: 100.3 v 101.4 prior

(UK) Nov BBA Loans for House Purchase (miss): 40.7K v 41.4Ke **Fixed Income Issuance: (IN) India sold total INR140B vs. INR140B indicated in 3-month and 6-month Bills

(IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg yield: -0.317% v -0.199% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.49x v 1.69x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM **Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT)** Indices [Stoxx50 -0.1% at 3,276, FTSE +0.3% at 7,088, DAX flat at 11,470, CAC-40 -0.1% at 4,845, IBEX-35 -0.4% at 9,338, FTSE MIB -0.5% at 19,294, SMI +0.2% at 8,272, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mixed but generally lower despite the FTSE 100 slightly outperforming after a four-day break; Commodity and mining stocks the main driver in the index as Brent and WTI contracts trade higher intraday; Banking stocks trading lower across Europe; FTSE MIB underperforming as the Italian peripheral lenders weigh in the index, as shares of Banco Popolare lead the losses after the CNMV published short selling positions reaching record high of 9.1%; China and Japan ending lower overnight. No upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market). Equities (as of 09:45 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Bovis Homes BVS.UK -4.7% (trading update, outlook)]

[Bovis Homes BVS.UK -4.7% (trading update, outlook)] Financials: [Banco Popolare BP.IT -3.5% (CNMV publishes short selling positions reach record high of 9.1% as of Dec 23rd)]

[Banco Popolare BP.IT -3.5% (CNMV publishes short selling positions reach record high of 9.1% as of Dec 23rd)] Healthcare: [OSE Immunotherapeutics OSE.FR +19.3% (License option agreement with Servier)]

[OSE Immunotherapeutics OSE.FR +19.3% (License option agreement with Servier)] Industrials: [Lavendon LVD.UK +1.6% (Loxam raises offer to 260p/shr)] Speakers Norway Central Bank (Norges) Gov Olsen reiterated that probability of a rate cut is still greater than chance of raising rates

reiterated that probability of a rate cut is still greater than chance of raising rates Hungary Central Bank's Nagy saw room for further moderate easing

saw room for further moderate easing Poland Central Bank's Zyzynski saw Base Rate holding steady until at least mid-2017

saw Base Rate holding steady until at least mid-2017 Former PBOC adviser Yu Yongding: China should halt FX intervention and let yuan currency depreciate to its equilibrium level Currencies - The FX markets for the major pairs appeared to grind to a halt as year-end approached.

The EUR/USD continues fail to sustain any momentum to hold above the 1.0460 area (it former financial crisis low taken out in Dec) while USD/JPY inched higher above 117.60

Emerging market currencies remain soft against the USD. USD/TRY pair moved back above 3.54 area and within striking distance of all-time Turkish Lira lows of 3.5970 set back earlier in Dec. The Taiwan Dollar has been lower for 10 straight sessions for its longest losing streak in three years just under 32.31 against the USD **Fixed Income: -Bund futures trade at 164.24 up 10 ticks continuing to climb consolidating above 164 on very light volume trading at 8 week highs. A continued move higher targets 164.88 followed by 165.57. Downside support moves to 163.88 with continued momentum eyeing 162.84.

**Political/In the Papers:

Turkey Parliament committee said to approve holding elections every 5 years with the vote on Parliament and President to be held on same day - Ex-Argentine President Cristina Kirchner indicted in corruption case Looking Ahead (BR) Brazil Nov Total Formal Job Creation: -70.9Ke v -74.7K prior

05.30 (UK) Weekly John Lewis LFL sales data

06:00 (RU) Russia to sell combined RUB25B in 2021 and 2022 OFZ Bonds

06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank's Traders Survey

06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCh) Dec Minutes

06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing - 07:45 (US) Weekly Goldman Economist Chain Store Sales

08:15 (US) Baltic Dry Bulk Index - 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook Sales

10:00 (US) Nov Pending Home Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.2% prior

10:30 (US) Dec Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity: 10.2e v 10.2 prior

11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Floating Rate Notes Reopening

13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes

14:00 (AR) Argentina Nov Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v -19.2% prior

14:00 (AR) Argentina Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: -5.6%e v -8.0% prior

16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories