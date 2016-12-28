<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Japan Data Perks Up; China CBRC Official Proposes a RRR Cut at an "Appropriate Time" US Session Highlights Despite the holidays winding down, the festive mood continued on Wall Street, as stocks put in another positive day. The DJIA continued to flirt with 20,000, reaching a day high of 19977.50.

Big boost in today's Consumer Confidence number, released at 113.7 against expected 109.0, compared to a previous 109.4. Post-election bullishness of stock market transferring also to consumers on the street.

House prices continued to grow this month at a slightly faster pace than last month;S&P/Case Shiller: house market showing some vigor despite a recent rate increase, and prospects for future increases on the horizon were not able to dent demand.

US Yields continue to rise in today's auction for T-Bills and particularly in 2-Year Treasury-Notes. US markets on close: Dow +0.06%, S&P500 +0.22%, Nasdaq +0.45% Best Sector in S&P500: Materials

Worst Sector in S&P500: Telecommunication

Biggest gainers: NVDA +6.9%; FSLR +4.2%; CF +4.0%

Biggest losers: MNK -2.7%; ENDP -2.3%; MAT -1.8%

At the close: VIX 11.98 (+0.55pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.23% (+0.025bps), 10-yr 2.56% (+0.022bps), 30-yr 3.136% (+0.026bps) US movers afterhours MDXG: EpiFix receives coverage from Aetna; +1.8% after hours

ANTH: Phase 3 SOLUTION Study with Sollpura in cystic fibrosis misses primary endpoint but demonstrates encouraging results; -63.2% after hours

GLBL: Knighthead Capital Management, LLC discloses 6.43% stake - 13D filing; +2.5% after hours Key economic data (JP) JAPAN NOV RETAIL SALES M/M: +0.2% V -0.5%E; RETAIL TRADE Y/Y: 1.7% V 0.8%E

(JP) JAPAN NOV PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 1.5% V 1.7%E; Y/Y: 4.6% V 4.7%E

(VN) VIETNAM Q4 GDP: 6.68% v 6.56% prior; YTD Y/Y: 6.21% V 6.30% PRIOR; 2016 GDP 6.3% v 6.30%E v 6.68% in 2015

(JP) JAPAN NOV VEHICLE PRODUCTION Y/Y: +6.6% V -3.9% PRIOR

(HK) Macau Nov Visitor Arrivals: 2.59M v 2.68M prior; flat y/y Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press Trade remains mixed and light even with all markets open following a very quiet US session, which again saw higher crude prices.

Japan 20-yr JGB yield rose 0.5bps to 0.58% as Japan reduces purchases of super long debt. BOJ offers to buy ¥190B in 10-25yr JGBs v ¥200B prior and ¥110B in JGBs with maturity over 25-yr v ¥120B prior

(CN) China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) Official: Proposes RRR cut at an "appropriate time" - Chinese press

WOW.AU: Woolworths confirms A$1.79B sale of Woolworths petrol stations to BP

(CN) China Q4 Beige Book: Saw improvement q/q in Rev, profits, CAPEX and jobs; New orders stable q/q

(CN) China to raise gasoline prices by CNY95/ton, diesel prices by CNY90/ton; effective tomorrow

(CN) China Jan-Nov SOE Profit CNY2.11T, +2.8% y/y; Rev CNY40.8T, +2.4% y/y

Coking coal prices fall amid China output increasing

Toshiba, 6502.JP: Shares trade limits down -20% after it confirmed yesterday it may have to write down US nuclear operations Asian Equity Indices/Futures (00:00ET) Nikkei +0.2%, Hang Seng +0.1%, Shanghai Composite -0.3%, ASX200 +0.9%, Kospi -0.7%

Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq +0.2%, Dax +0.1%, FTSE100 +0.02% FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (00:00ET) EUR 1.0455-1.0475; JPY 117.37-117.74; AUD 0.7182-0.7208; NZD 0.6889-0.6927

Feb Gold +0.32% at 1,142/oz; Feb Crude Oil -0.26% at $53.77/brl; Mar Copper +0.25% at $2.52/lb

GLD: SPDR Gold Trust ETF daily holdings fall 1.18 tonnes to 823.36 tonnes

USD/CNY: (CN) PBOC SETS YUAN MID POINT AT 6.9495 V 6.9462 PRIOR

(CN) PBOC to inject combined CNY100B in 7-day, 14-day and 28-day reverse repo operation vs. CNY80B prior

USD/CNY: Has traded in a 151 pip range from Dec 21st-28th v 630 pip range from Dec 14-21st; suggesting PBOC is trying to stabilize heading into the end of the year Asia equities/Notables/movers by sector Consumer discretionary: J.Front Retailing 3086.JP -4.4% (CLSA cuts to sell); Kao Corp 4452.JP -0.6% (venture in Indonesia); Toray Industries 3402.JP -2.2% (9-month result speculation) ; Panasonic Corporation 6752.JP +0.6% (Tesla and Panasonic to start solar module output); Takashimaya Co 8233.JP -4.4% (9-month result); Super Retail Group SUL.AU +2.7% (Morgans Financial raised to add)

; Panasonic Corporation 6752.JP +0.6% (Tesla and Panasonic to start solar module output); Super Retail Group SUL.AU +2.7% (Morgans Financial raised to add) Consumer staples: Woolworths WOW.AU +2.1% (sales of gas stations); Mengniu Dairy 2319.HK +2.0% (shakes off compensation ruling)

Mengniu Dairy 2319.HK +2.0% (shakes off compensation ruling) Financials: SBI Holdings 8473.JP +0.3% (in talks to form JV)

Industrials: Hitachi 6501.JP +1.4% (unit takeover speculation); Riyue Heavy Industry 603218.CN +44% (IPO debut); Nippon Shokubai Co. 4114.JP -0.4% (may cut pretax profit target)

Nippon Shokubai Co. 4114.JP -0.4% (may cut pretax profit target) Technology: Toshiba Corporation 6502.JP -20.4% (weighing nuclear writedown); Hitachi Kokusai Electric 6756.JP +4.8%; Hikari Tsushin 9435.JP +1.3% (share buyback)

Materials: South32 S32.AU +2.9% (NSW approval for expansion)

Energy: Caltex Australia CTX.AU -2.2% ( Woolworth sells fuels business to BP) ; JX Holdings 5020.JP +0.9% (Nomura raised to buy)

; JX Holdings 5020.JP +0.9% (Nomura raised to buy) Utilities: Ebara Corp 6361.JP +2.9% (Tokai Tokyo Financial raised to outperform)