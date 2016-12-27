<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Japan Data Weaker Overall; Currencies Range Bound; Toshiba May Take Loss US Session Highlights US markets closed for holiday Monday and will re-open Tuesday December 27th US markets on close Friday: Dow +0.07%, S&P500 +0.12%, Nasdaq +0.48% Best Sector in S&P500: Healthcare

Worst Sector in S&P500: Consumer Discretionary

Biggest gainers: WMB +4.2%; RHT +3.4%; DNB +3.7%

Biggest losers: CME -3.1%; CTAS -3.1%; BBBY -1.5%

At the close: VIX 11.44 (+0.01pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.206% +-0.01bps), 10-yr 2.54% (-0.008bps), 30-yr 3.116% (-0.013bps) Key economic data: (CN) CHINA NOV INDUSTRIAL PROFITS Y/Y: 14.5% V 9.8% PRIOR; YTD: 9.4% V 8.6% PRIOR

(JP) JAPAN NOV JOBLESS RATE: 3.1% V 3.0%E; Job to applicant: 1.41 v 1.41e (highest level since July 1991)

(JP) JAPAN NOV OVERALL HOUSEHOLD SPENDING Y/Y: -1.5% V 0.1%E; 9th consecutive decline

(JP) JAPAN NOV NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.5%E; CPI EX FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: -0.4% V -0.3%E (9th straight decline, longest streak since 2011)

(JP) JAPAN DEC TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 0.0% V 0.4%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD Y/Y: -0.6% V -0.4%E

(KR) South Korea Dec Consumer Confidence: 94.2 (7.5 year low) v 95.8 prior

(IL) ISRAEL CENTRAL BANK (BOI) LEAVES BASE RATE UNCHANGED AT 0.10%, 23rd straight month of hold

(FR) France Nov Net Change in Jobseekers: -31.8K v -4.0Ke; Total Jobseekers: 3.45M v 3.477Me

(JP) Japan Nov BOJ National CPI Ex Fresh Food, Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.2%e

(JP) JAPAN DEC SMALL BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: 48.8 V 48.3 PRIOR Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press Generally markets remained mixed in thin holiday trade (Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong remain closed). US dollar remained a bit firmer against most currencies, gold remained higher by nearly $3.50 throughout the session. China navy activities continue to keep the region on edge.

Russian Ruble rose overnight attributed to expected corporate tax payments in Russia and higher oil

(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BoJ's new policy framework aimed at keeping long term interest rates around 0% will help maximize the benefits of global tailwinds for Japan's economy; Japan to take big step toward beating deflation in 2017 - speaking to Keidanren business lobby

Toshiba, 6502.JP: May take an extraordinary loss of ¥100B (prior $850M) on US nuclear ops - Nikkei; Not the source on US nuclear ops loss report; may book charge on US nuclear operations and a one time loss on CB&I Stone & Webster value

China Issues several papers and comments covering space activity, cyber security and intelligence reform

(CN) Shanghai Avg New Home prices w/w +21.3% to CNY47.4/sqm v -4.6% prior; New home sales w/w -22.4% to 116K sqm v +14.2% prior - Uwin

(CN) China Commerce Min Gao Hucheng: Sees 2016 FDI at CNY785B, +6% y/y Asian Equity Indices/Futures (00:00ET) Nikkei -0.3%, Hang Seng closed, Shanghai Composite +0.1%, ASX200 closed, Kospi +0.15%

Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.6%; Nasdaq +0.3%, Dax -0.5% FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (00:00ET) EUR 1.0433-1.0458; JPY 117.06-117.46; AUD 0.7273-0.7191; NZD 0.6879-0.6899

Feb Gold +0.40% at 1,138/oz; Feb Crude Oil +0.17% at $53.11/brl; Mar Copper -0.01% at $2.46/lb

USD/JPY: (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Suga: Attributes yen depreciation following election of Donald Trump to "proper crisis management" of exchange rates by Japan Govt

(CN) PBOC to inject combined CNY80B in 7-day, 14-day and 28-day reverse repo operation vs. CNY70B prior

(CN) PBOC SETS YUAN MID POINT AT 6.9462 V 6.9459 PRIOR

(JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.09T v ¥2.3T indicated in 2-yr 0.1% JGBs; Avg yield: -0.157% v -0.156% prior; bid to cover: 4.51x (highest since June) v 4.27x prior Asia equities / Notables / movers by sector Consumer discretionary: Start Today Co 3092.JP +1.8% (raised to outperform)

Financials: Sealand Securities Co 000750.CN halted (update on bond dispute); Guotai Junan International Holdings 601211.CN -0.2% (requested to increase internal checks)

Industrials: Shimadzu Corp 7701.JP -0.2% (SMBC Nikko upgraded to outperform ); Fuji Heavy Industries 7270.JP +0.5% (Nov result

Technology: Toshiba Corporation 6502.JP -13.5% (speculation on US nuclear ops loss) ; NavInfo Co 002405.CN -0.1%, Tencent 700.HK -1.0% (JV with Tencent and NavInfo); Nintendo 7974.JP -0.8% (plans to release 3 smartphone games a year); Sharp Corp 6753.JP +3.4% (guidance)

Materials: Itochu Corp 8001.JP +0.6% (acquisition)

Healthcare: Ono Pharmaceutical Co 4528.JP +6.0% (seeks wider opdivo use) ; Chugai Pharma 4519.JP +0.7% (emicizumab antibody meets target in phase 3 study for hemophilia)

; Chugai Pharma 4519.JP +0.7% (emicizumab antibody meets target in phase 3 study for hemophilia) Telecom: KDDI Corp 9433.JP +0.9% (forms tie-up)