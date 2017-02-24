ActionForex.com
Kiwi Dollar Forecast Remains Intact Despite Some Volatility Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 24 17 05:09 GMT

Key Points:

  • Long-term forecast remains intact.
  • Gains should continue next week before reversing sharply.
  • 0.73 handle likely to be a near term maximum.

We return to the Kiwi Dollar to take a look at how the pair’s medium to long-term forecast is holding up given the rather torrid week that has been. Luckily, the NZD seems to be behaving itself despite running into another zone of resistance which could threaten the overall forecast.

Specifically, whilst the pair is ranging between the two trend lines and forming the Gartley pattern, it seems to have run into opposition around the 0.7247 mark. This isn’t too much of a surprise given that this has proven to be a sticking point before which has capped bullish momentum and even encouraged reversals. Moreover, it rests approximately in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci level.

Fortunately, it looks as though we are going to see the push to point ‘C’ take place anyway as a number of other technical readings are hinting that bullish momentum remains in place. Firstly, we can see that the 12 and 20 day moving averages are moving to perform a crossover which would typically indicate further bullishness is on the way.

In addition to this, the Parabolic SAR is on the verge of having an inversion which could indicate that the uptrend is going to complete in the near-term. This would seem to be supported by the MACD oscillator which should have a signal line crossover in the near-term, compounding bullish sentiment. Moreover, the presence of a double bottom will be getting the bulls riled up as we speak.

However, despite these apparent upsides, we shouldn’t get carried away as the descending trend line will be keeping things in check. Furthermore, the stochastics are moving out of oversold territory which will be severely limiting the likelihood of a breakout from the pennant structure. As a result, we still expect to see the Gartley pattern retrace which should enter its final leg within a week or two.

Ultimately, the long-term forecast we discussed last week largely hinges on point ‘C’ being reached which makes this current resistance level fairly important. However, as discussed, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of technical opposition to the push higher and it’s going to be a fairly quiet day on the news front which should prevent any upsets. This being said, keep an eye on the news feed as weaker US results could actually see the move back to the trend line occur faster than currently forecasted.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

