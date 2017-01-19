<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Latest Beige Book Provides Further Evidence of a Tight US Labour Market Most districts reported modest or moderate economic growth toward the end of 2016 with broad-based optimism about growth in 2017.

Employment growth was broad-based across districts and most reported tight labour market conditions. Manufacturers noted increased sales in most districts and some saw conditions as having turned around relative to early-2016. Most districts reported rising non-auto retail sales although several noted disappointing sales during the holiday shopping season. While there was broad-based optimism regarding growth prospects in 2017, there was little mention (positive or negative) of potential policy changes under the incoming administration influencing the outlook. Some districts reported "widespread" difficulties in filling skilled positions as well as some problems hiring for lower-skilled jobs. Wage growth was once again characterized as modest although most districts noted wage pressures had increaseda trend that is expected to continue this year. Recall December's payroll employment report showed wage growth picking up to a cycle-high of 2.9% year-over-year. Price pressures "intensified somewhat" although most districts characterized increases as slight or modest. Input costs general rose by more than output costs, with retailers noting competitive discounting. Our Take: There was little change in tone in the latest Beige Book, with growth once again generally characterized as modest or moderate. That is somewhat in contrast with the Fed's more upbeat assessment of economic conditions in December's policy statement, and we think the central bank's positive tone will be maintained at February's FOMC meeting. Today's report indicated wage pressure, while still modest, is becoming more widespread and is expected to continue to pick up next year amid tight labour market conditions. There is ample evidence of labour market tightness in the hard data and we expect developments on that front will be an important determinant of the pace at which the Fed tightens monetary policy this year. We don't expect a change in policy at the upcoming meeting, and think the Fed's emphasis on a gradual pace of tightening favours the next rate hike being held off until there is greater clarity on the incoming administration's policy priorities. That said, indications of strengthening wage pressure will likely keep the Fed from waiting too long before tightening further and we look for another 25 basis point hike in Q2.