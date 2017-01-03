ActionForex.com
Jan 03 07:30 GMT

Manufacturing PMI In Spain Increased To 55.3 In December Print E-mail
Written by Danske Bank | Jan 03 17 07:08 GMT

Manufacturing PMI In Spain Increased To 55.3 In December

Market movers today

Today, we have another quiet day in terms of major economic data releases.

In the US, the ISM manufacturing index for December is due out today and we expect the index to show a similar picture as the Markit manufacturing PMI index for December, which printed at 54.2, suggesting solid growth in the manufacturing sector.

For Scandi markets, see page 2.

Selected market news

Yesterday in Norway, we got December PMI, which came in at 51.4 (consensus: 49.5), up from 47.8 in November. After rising gradually since last spring, the surprising drop in November could indicate a double dip in oil-related sectors. Hence, the recovery in December was a relief and it reduces the risk of another setback in the manufacturing sector and the economy overall. However, the figures still point to slower growth in manufacturing activity in Q4 than the previous quarter. The employment index at 49.9 is encouraging, the highest in more than two years, indicating manufacturing employment is stabilising after falling for two years. The market reaction was positive but moderate.

Yesterday, manufacturing PMI in Spain increased to 55.3 in December from 54.5 in November (consensus: 54.6). New orders rose to 57.1 in December from 55.4 in November. The employment index was slightly weaker in December but is still at a high level of 55.0. Additionally, Italian manufacturing PMI increased to 53.2 in December from 52.2 in November (consensus: 52.3) and is now at the highest level since June 2016. New orders rose to 54.7 in December from 53.2 in November. The employment index was unchanged at 52.2, where it has been for the past three months.

This morning, the private Caixin PMI manufacturing December figures in China came out strong at 51.9 from 50.9 in November. However, the official NBS PMI manufacturing for December declined slightly from 51.7 to 51.4 over the weekend, which was the first decline since June 2016. Overall, we believe the Chinese business cycle is set to peak in early 2017 and that growth will moderate throughout the year as the boost from construction and infrastructure fades.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it.

