Markets In Holiday Mode, Volatility Not Ruled Out
Dec 22 16 08:24 GMT

With less traders on their desks and most investors planning were to spend their New Year's Eve; markets have clearly entered the holiday mood. We can barely see any significant moves in equities, fixed income, or even currency markets today as trading volumes shrank, suggesting that more consolidation is expected throughout the remaining days of 2016. However, it might be a little risky to trade this range bound market and looking back at2013 the Euro traded in 200 pips range on December 27 while the dollar index dropped from 80.52 to a low of 79.68 before recovering most of its losses, which means that less volumes doesn't quite necessary mean no volatility.

Today's U.S. economic calendar might provide some sort of volatility if data deviates a lot from forecasts. Personal income & spending, jobless claims, GDP revision, and durable goods are all due to release at 13:30 GMT. Meanwhile it's quite light on the European data front.

The long awaited 20,000 benchmark on the Dow isn't breached yet and this is likely to keep some traders excited. Although it's only a psychological level, psychology does play an important role in investing and a break above 20,000 mark could attract some fresh liquidity as it might suggest bulls remain in control.

Oil prices are also fluctuating after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories according to Energy Information Administration offset the previous report from American petroleum institute which showed a drawdown of 4.15 million barrels. Although these reports used to play a major role in setting prices, the next six-month focus will shift to production numbers from OPEC and non-OPEC producers and whether they will deliver on their promises to cut production by more than 1.7 million barrel. The $50-$60 range is likely to remain intact for the foreseeable future until more stories develop on U.S. shale, global demand, and compliance with oil producer's agreement.
 

About the Author

Forex Time

ForexTime Ltd (FXTM) is a forex broker founded by Andrey Dashin in December 2012. FXTM provides access to the global currency market and offers trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 0.5 on the Standard MT4 trading platform and from 0 on the ECN.MT4 and ECN.MT5 trading platforms. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client’s needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. The company is registered as a Cyprus Investment Firm under registration number HE310361 and is licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 185/12.

