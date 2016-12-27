|
|
|
|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by Trade The News |
Dec 27 16 10:48 GMT
|
Markets Remain in Holiday Mode
Notes/Observations
- Final trading week of 2017 begins with light participation with UK out for Boxing Day holiday
- Liquidity continues to be thin with Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the UK among markets closed for public holidays
Overnight
Asia:
- Japan Nov Jobless Rate: 3.1% v 3.0%e (moved off recent 20-year lows); Job to applicant: 1.41 v 1.41e (highest level since July 1991)
- Japan Nov National CPI Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.5%E (2nd straight rise); CPI Ex Food(core) Y/Y: -0.4% V -0.3%e; CPI Ex Food, Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.1%e (2nd straight rise). **Note: 9th straight decline for CPI Ex-Food (Core) for its longest streak since 2011
- South Korea Dec Consumer Confidence: 94.2 v 95.8 prior (approx 8 year low)
Europe:
- ECB's Weidmann (Germany): ECB saw inflation to rise towards its goal of ~2% at the latest in 2019, but "to tighten the monetary policy by then would be too late
Economic data
- (JP) Japan Nov Annualized Housing Starts: 937K v 973Ke; Y/Y: 6.7% v 9.7%e
- (JP) Japan Nov BOJ National CPI Ex Fresh Food, Energy Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.2%e
- (FI) Finland Dec Consumer Confidence: 19.5 v 17.6 prior; Business Confidence: +1 v -4 prior
- (CZ) Czech Dec Business Confidence: 16.7 v 17.2 prior; Consumer Confidence: 6.3 v 5.5 prior, Composite (Consumer & Business) Confidence: 14.6 v 14.8 prior
**Fixed Income Issuance:
SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM
**Equities**
Indices [Stoxx50 little changed at 3,275, FTSE closed for holiday, DAX 0.1% at 11,463, CAC-40 little changed at 4,843, IBEX-35 little changed at 9,370, FTSE MIB +0.2% at 19,390, SMI 0.3% at 8,254, S&P 500 Futures little changed]
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading little changed amid thin volumes as traders return back from the long holiday weekend.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: [Parmalat PLT.IT +9.7% Sofil launches takeover at €2.80/shr in public offer for remaining shares]
- Industrials: [Alfa Laval AB ALFA.SE +1.3% PureBallast receives US Coast Guard type approval]
- Financials: [Deutsche Bank DBK.DE -1.0% ECB lowered CET1 Capital Ratio requirement from 10.76% to 9.51% ]
- Technology: [Toshiba 6502.JP -11.6% write-down could amount to several billions USD from US nuclear operations]
**Speakers**
- ECB's Knot (Netherlands): Tapering phase could not be postponed for long but added that asset purchases could not be halted at once. Reiterated Council view that politicians make too little progress with reforms
- ECB Financial Stability Directorate Angeloni reiterated view that Italy's banking problem could be solved. ECB to do all it could to help Banca Monte Paschi find the right model
- Italy govt said to invest €6.3B in Banca Monte Paschi
- Spain might need €20B in debt to fund extra pension installments for 2017-18 period as pensions reserve fund now had €15B vs €67B it had in 2011
- Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) chief Barcza saw end-2016 Overall debt to GDP ratio between 73-74%(from 74.7% y/y) with FX debt share to decline to 26%
- Romania President Iohannis said to reject Social Democratic Party (Majority) proposal of Sevil Shaide as PM
- China said to target 6% industrial production growth in 2017
Currencies
- USD was fractional firmer against the major pairs in quiet trading with US 10-year yield higher by 2bps at 2.55%. Dealers aware of potential year-end squeeze in the cost for banks of borrowing dollars relative to other currencies
- The EUR/USD continues to consolidate below the 1.0460 area while USD/JPY was around 117.30 after data showed Japan 's consumer prices dropped a ninth straight month in November
- USD/TWD pair saw the New Taiwan Dollar hit a 5-month low as global funds offload island's equities. A group of Chinese warships led by the country's sole aircraft carrier entered the top half of the South China Sea on Monday after passing south of Taiwan
Looking Ahead
- (ES) Spain Nov YTD Budget Balance: No est v -€21.7B prior
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-month Bills
- 06:00 (RU) Russia announces weekly OFZ bond auction
- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Nov Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): -72.4Be v 3.4B prior; Primary Budget Balance: -39.0Be v +39.6B prior, Net Debt to GDP Ratio: 43.9%e v 44.2% prior
- 09:00 (US) Oct S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City M/M: 0.51%e v 0.37% prior; Y/Y: 5.00%e v 5.08% prior; House Price Index (HPI): No est v 191.78 prior
- 09:00 (US) Oct S&P/Case-Shiller (overall) HPI M/M: No est v 0.83% prior, Y/Y: No est v 5.46% prior, House Price Index (HPI): No est v 184.80 prior
- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves: No est v €278.8B prior
- 10:00 (US) Dec Consumer Confidence: 108.5e v 107.1 prior
- 10:00 (US) Dec Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 5e v 4 prior
- 11:00 (UR) Ukraine to sell 2-Year Bonds
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week Bills
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Month and 6-Month Bills
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes
- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Oct Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: -3.8%e v -3.7% prior
About the Author
Trade The News Staff
Trade The News, Inc.
Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
More from Trade The News:
Latest in Fundamental Analysis
|
Forex Brokers