Markets Remain in Holiday Mode

Liquidity continues to be thin with Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the UK among markets closed for public holidays Overnight Asia: Japan Nov Jobless Rate: 3.1% v 3.0%e (moved off recent 20-year lows); Job to applicant: 1.41 v 1.41e (highest level since July 1991)

Japan Nov National CPI Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.5%E (2nd straight rise); CPI Ex Food(core) Y/Y: -0.4% V -0.3%e; CPI Ex Food, Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.1%e (2nd straight rise). **Note: 9th straight decline for CPI Ex-Food (Core) for its longest streak since 2011

South Korea Dec Consumer Confidence: 94.2 v 95.8 prior (approx 8 year low) Europe: ECB's Weidmann (Germany): ECB saw inflation to rise towards its goal of ~2% at the latest in 2019, but "to tighten the monetary policy by then would be too late Economic data (JP) Japan Nov Annualized Housing Starts: 937K v 973Ke; Y/Y: 6.7% v 9.7%e

(JP) Japan Nov BOJ National CPI Ex Fresh Food, Energy Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.2%e

(FI) Finland Dec Consumer Confidence: 19.5 v 17.6 prior; Business Confidence: +1 v -4 prior

(CZ) Czech Dec Business Confidence: 16.7 v 17.2 prior; Consumer Confidence: 6.3 v 5.5 prior, Composite (Consumer & Business) Confidence: 14.6 v 14.8 prior **Fixed Income Issuance: None seen SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM **Equities** Indices [Stoxx50 little changed at 3,275, FTSE closed for holiday, DAX 0.1% at 11,463, CAC-40 little changed at 4,843, IBEX-35 little changed at 9,370, FTSE MIB +0.2% at 19,390, SMI 0.3% at 8,254, S&P 500 Futures little changed] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading little changed amid thin volumes as traders return back from the long holiday weekend. Equities Consumer discretionary: [Parmalat PLT.IT +9.7% Sofil launches takeover at €2.80/shr in public offer for remaining shares]

[Deutsche Bank DBK.DE -1.0% ECB lowered CET1 Capital Ratio requirement from 10.76% to 9.51% ] Technology: [Toshiba 6502.JP -11.6% write-down could amount to several billions USD from US nuclear operations] **Speakers** ECB's Knot (Netherlands): Tapering phase could not be postponed for long but added that asset purchases could not be halted at once. Reiterated Council view that politicians make too little progress with reforms

Spain might need €20B in debt to fund extra pension installments for 2017-18 period as pensions reserve fund now had €15B vs €67B it had in 2011

might need €20B in debt to fund extra pension installments for 2017-18 period as pensions reserve fund now had €15B vs €67B it had in 2011 Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) chief Barcza saw end-2016 Overall debt to GDP ratio between 73-74%(from 74.7% y/y) with FX debt share to decline to 26%

end-2016 Overall debt to GDP ratio between 73-74%(from 74.7% y/y) with FX debt share to decline to 26% Romania President Iohannis said to reject Social Democratic Party (Majority) proposal of Sevil Shaide as PM

said to reject Social Democratic Party (Majority) proposal of Sevil Shaide as PM China said to target 6% industrial production growth in 2017 Currencies USD was fractional firmer against the major pairs in quiet trading with US 10-year yield higher by 2bps at 2.55%. Dealers aware of potential year-end squeeze in the cost for banks of borrowing dollars relative to other currencies

Dealers aware of potential year-end squeeze in the cost for banks of borrowing dollars relative to other currencies The EUR/USD continues to consolidate below the 1.0460 area while USD/JPY was around 117.30 after data showed Japan 's consumer prices dropped a ninth straight month in November

USD/TWD pair saw the New Taiwan Dollar hit a 5-month low as global funds offload island's equities. A group of Chinese warships led by the country's sole aircraft carrier entered the top half of the South China Sea on Monday after passing south of Taiwan Looking Ahead (ES) Spain Nov YTD Budget Balance: No est v -€21.7B prior

05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-month Bills

06:00 (RU) Russia announces weekly OFZ bond auction

07:30 (BR) Brazil Nov Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): -72.4Be v 3.4B prior; Primary Budget Balance: -39.0Be v +39.6B prior, Net Debt to GDP Ratio: 43.9%e v 44.2% prior

09:00 (US) Oct S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City M/M: 0.51%e v 0.37% prior; Y/Y: 5.00%e v 5.08% prior; House Price Index (HPI): No est v 191.78 prior

09:00 (US) Oct S&P/Case-Shiller (overall) HPI M/M: No est v 0.83% prior, Y/Y: No est v 5.46% prior, House Price Index (HPI): No est v 184.80 prior

09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves: No est v €278.8B prior

10:00 (US) Dec Consumer Confidence: 108.5e v 107.1 prior

10:00 (US) Dec Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 5e v 4 prior

11:00 (UR) Ukraine to sell 2-Year Bonds

11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week Bills

11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Month and 6-Month Bills

13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes

14:00 (AR) Argentina Oct Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: -3.8%e v -3.7% prior