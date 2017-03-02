ActionForex.com
Mar 02 08:31 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
OPEC Has Failed To Force World Crude Stocks Markedly Lower Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Mar 02 17 07:43 GMT

OPEC Has Failed To Force World Crude Stocks Markedly Lower

Market movers today

The inflation figures in Germany, France, Italy and Spain point to an increase in the euro area HICP inflation figure due today of 0.2pp, which is slightly higher than our and consensus expectations of an increase from 1.8% to 1.9%. We lift our forecast to 2.0% y/y given the country figures where the driver behind the higher inflation seems to be higherthan- expected food price inflation. We still see some downside risk to the forecast as the 1.8% y/y print in January was low when looking at the unrounded figure.

February has seen DKK climb to its highest levels against EUR since Lars Rohde began as governor of Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) in 2013, so the market will be keeping a particularly close eye on whether this has prompted the central bank to sell DKK in FX intervention when February's FX reserve data is published today.

Norwegian retail sales figures for January are hotly awaited after the surprise 2.1% slide in December. We estimate a 0.9% m/m rebound, although the surprisingly weak inflation figures may have been due to lower sales.

Selected market news

The Federal Reserve's Lael Brainard stated yesterday, ‘Assuming continued progress, it will likely be appropriate soon to remove additional accommodation, continuing on a gradual path', thus adding further support to expectation of a near-term US rate hike fuelled by hawkish comments from other members of Federal Reserve earlier this week.

PCE core inflation was unchanged at 1.7% y/y in January as we had estimated. Total PCE inflation rose from 1.6%. to 1.9%. As PCE core inflation remains somewhat below the 2% target and has been around the same level for some time, the Fed can afford to stay patient. We are looking forward to hearing more from Janet Yellen, who is due to speak tomorrow.

In general, demand for riskier assets has done quite well over the recent period of rising expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. US stocks rose almost 1.5% yesterday and Japanese stocks are up about 1% today. Commodity prices are also holding up fairly well. The global economy seems to be progressing at a decent pace, supporting this development.

This was highlighted by the US ISM manufacturing index for February released yesterday. It moved higher from 56.0 in January to 57.7 in February – we are not far from the highs around summer 2014. Nevertheless, Atlanta Federal Reserve's ‘nowcast' GDP model revised down its estimate for Q1 US GDP growth to 1.8% following the data releases in the US yesterday.

The Energy Information Administration reported that US crude stocks rose 1.5mb last week. Hence, the US crude stock build has picked up pace again after posting only a small rise last week. Overall, since OPEC implemented its output cut deal, world floating storage of oil has declined around 40mb, but it has more or less been mitigated by a similar rise in US crude stocks. Thus, so far OPEC has failed to force world crude stocks markedly lower.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

More from Danske Bank:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.