Mar 02 07:01 GMT

Possible Wave Structure In Play For The Cable Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Mar 02 17 05:22 GMT

Possible Wave Structure In Play For The Cable

Key Points:

  • Price action enters a support zone.
  • RSI Oscillator strongly oversold.
  • Short term retracement back towards 1.2346 likely in the coming session.

The Cable has been on a roller coaster over the past few days as price action broke down and dropped through the short term channel formation. However, despite the intraday bias being bearish, the currency is currently reaching the limits of its decline and we are likely to see a rebound in the coming session.

In particular, the defining indicator is the RSI Oscillator which has been trending sharply lower broadly in line with price action’s recent machinations. However, the oscillator has now entered oversold territory and there is subsequently building pressure for some relief. Additionally, price action has also entered a historically important area, from late 2016, which has seen reversals occurring. Subsequently, the 1.2259 support level will be relatively critical in the upcoming session if any retracement is to occur.

However, the medium time frame could be a different story with a key swing point at 1.2346 remaining in-tact largely consigning the pair to further declines. In fact, there really isn’t any sign of any form of medium term bottoming just yet which may suggest a deeper decline in play. Subsequently, sustained trading below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level is likely to mean further break downs to come.

Fundamentally, the Cable has a busy few days ahead with the UK Construction and Services PMI figures due out. In particular, Friday’s Services PMI is likely to be closely watched by the market and will need to exceed the forecast of 54.1 to reverse its current trajectory.

Regardless of the medium term view, the extent of the short term decline has likely run its course especially given the currently oversold RSI Oscillator. In addition, there are plenty of reasons to see a retracement given that price action has also just entered a historic reversal and liquidity zone. Subsequently, the most likely scenario is where the Cable rises back to challenge the support/resistance zone around 1.2346, and possibly back inside the intraday equidistant channel that had formed between 1.2400 and 1.2500. However, keep a close watch on any penetrative moves below the 1.2259 support area as this could be signalling further declines ahead.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

