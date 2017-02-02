<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Pound Drops on BoE, Weak Construction PMI GBP/USD has reversed directions and posted considerable losses in the Thursday session. In North American trade, the pair is trading just above the 1.2560. On the release front, it's been a busy day in the UK. Construction PMI slipped to 52.2, missing the estimate of 53.9. The Bank of England held the benchmark rate at 0.25% and released its inflation report. In the US, Unemployment Claims dropped to 241 thousand, below the forecast of 251 thousand. US employment data will be in focus on Friday, as the US releases Nonfarm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings and the unemployment rate. British PMIs, key gauges of economic strength, have been better than expected in recent months. However, December's Construction PMI was unexpectedly soft, as the index slipped to 52.2, its weakest showing in five months. The focus then shifted to Bank of England, which made no changes to interest rates or asset-purchases. Interest rates have been pegged at 0.25% since August 2016 and asset purchases at 435 billion since July 2016. The BoE sharply raised its forecast for growth in 2017, from 1.4% to 2.0%. This is testament to the British economy which has performed much better than expected since the Brexit vote back in June. On the inflation front, BoE Governor Carney said that he expected inflation to reach the bank's 2 percent target later this month. Still, the pound dropped, likely due to disappointment over Carney's statement that the bank remained neutral regarding which way rates would go next. The BoE appears comfortable with low rates, despite stronger inflation due to the weaker pound and higher oil prices. Carney reiterated his concerns about Brexit, saying that Britain's road out of Europe would be marked by "twists and turns". As expected, the Federal Reserve didn't make any moves on Wednesday, leaving the benchmark interest rate at 0.50%. The markets were hoping to glean something from the rate statement, but the Fed didn't have much to add. The statement was upbeat about the economy and said that inflation continues to move towards the Fed's target of 2 percent. Analysts expect the Fed to raise rates two or three times in 2017, with the odds of a rate hike by June priced in 70%. However, Donald Trump remains an enigma, as his economic policy remains unclear – Trump has promised substantial fiscal spending and tax cuts, but hasn't provided any details. Just a few months ago, a red-hot economy had led to the Fed loudly hinting at gradual rate increases in 2017. However, with the markets showing increasing uneasiness about the new Trump administration, the Fed will likely change gears and adopt a wait-and-see attitude, watching what bills Trump gets through Congress and how the economy responds.