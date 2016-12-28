<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Pound Slips as US Consumer Confidence Boosts Greenback GBP/USD has lost ground in the Wednesday session, as the pair trades just above the 1.22 line. On the release front, there are only two events on the schedule. In the UK, BBA Mortgage Approvals came in at 40.7 thousand, shy of the estimate of 41.6 thousand. Over in the US, Pending Home Sales posted a sharp decline of 2.5%, well of the estimate of a 0.6% gain. The British economy has weathered the Brexit vote quite well, posting decent numbers in the third and fourth quarters. The British pound has taken a tumble, however, losing about 18 percent since the historic June vote. With Britain and the European Union set to discuss the details of the departure early next year, the markets will be nervously waiting for the negotiations to begin. The discussions are likely to be difficult, with the EU determined to show Britain and other members that leaving the club doesn't pay. Given the ill will between the sides, negotiations could easily grind to a standstill. Such a scenario would leave Britain in limbo, weakening the economy and sending the wobbly pound down even further. With 2017 just around the corner, US consumers are brimming with confidence, in what analysts are describing as a post-election surge in optimism. The CB Consumer Confidence report surged in December to 113.7, its highest level since August 2001. This reading comes on the heels of UoM Consumer Sentiment, which climbed to a 12-year high, with a reading of 93.8 points. Clearly, consumers are optimistic that the economy will continue to improve under Donald Trump. Both of these well-respected surveys found that consumers are confident that continuing economic growth will create new jobs and raise incomes. Trump's economic platform remains short on details, but he has promised to cut taxes while increasing public spending. If Trump manages to implement both of these goals, the US economy could heat up and also help global growth pick up speed. In late November, the OECD revised upwards its 2017 growth projections for the US from 2.1% to 2.3%. The US economy continues to impress, as underscored by the most recent revision to third quarter GDP. The Final GDP reading of 3.5% beat the estimate of 3.3%. This figure marked an upward revision of the previous GDP estimate of 3.2%. The stellar reading can be attributed to stronger consumer spending and an increase in business investment, and marked the strongest growth rate since the third quarter of 2015. With consumer confidence at high levels and the labor market close to capacity, fourth quarter GDP readings could follow suit with strong numbers.