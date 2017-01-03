<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Pound Slips as US Manufacturing PMI Improves The British pound has posted significant losses in the Tuesday session. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at the 1.22 line. On the economic front, British Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.1, easily beating the forecast of 53.3 points. In the US, ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 points. On Wednesday, the UK will release Construction PMI, with a forecast of 52.6 points. In the US, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of its last policy meeting. The British economy continues to defy the naysayers, who predicted gloom-and-doom forecasts after the Brexit vote, which saw Britain vote to leave the European Union. However, the UK economy has managed quite well in the interim, posting decent numbers in the third and fourth quarters. The New Year has started off on a positive note, with British Manufacturing PMI climbing to 56.1 points in December. This marked the highest level since June 2014. At the same time, the British pound has taken a tumble, losing 18 percent of its value since the historic June vote. With Britain and the European Union set to discuss the details of the departure early next year, the markets will be nervously waiting for the negotiations to begin. British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants to trigger Article 50, the mechanism for leaving the EU, by the end of March. However, with plenty of ill will in Europe towards Britain, it's questionable whether the exit process will be smooth and orderly, which could mean trouble for the wobbly British pound in the upcoming months. The spotlight will be on the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with the release of the minutes from the December policy meeting, when the Fed finally raised rates for the first time since December 2015. Analysts will be combing through the minutes, looking for clues regarding future monetary policy. The US economy is performing very well, and the markets are hopeful that this continues as Donald Trump takes office. Trump's economic policies remain sketchy, although he has promised to increase fiscal spending while lowering taxes. If the economy's positive momentum continues in early 2017, the Fed could be inclined to raise rates another quarter point in order to prevent the economy from overheating. A rate hike would likely lead to broad gains for the US dollar.