Pound Steady, US Jobless Claims Sparkles

The British pound pushed above the 1.23 line earlier on Thursday but was unable to consolidate and has retracted. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2220. On the release front, there are no major events in the UK. Over in the US, unemployment claims were sharp, coming in at 247 thousand. This easily beat the estimate of 266 thousand. The US releases key retail sales and consumer confidence reports on Friday, so traders should be prepared for some movement from GBP/USD. The US labor market continues to fire on all cylinders, as unemployment claims beat expectations for a second straight week. However, it should be noted that unemployment rolls may be skewed around the Christmas holiday season, so analysts are not reading too much into these unusually low releases. Still, 4-week averages for unemployment claims remain at very low levels, as the employment markets remains close to capacity. There was plenty of anticipation ahead of Donald Trump's press conference on Wednesday, but the event quickly turned into a spectacle rather than a platform outlying the president-elect's plans as president. The markets were hoping to hear some specifics about Trump's economic policy, but the president-elect didn't comply. Instead, Trump focused on attacking the media for releasing damaging material on him, and also presented his plan to avoid business conflicts while in office. The markets were clearly disappointed with the theatrics. Although the dollar was broadly lower in the aftermath of the Trump press conference, it has managed to hold its own against the pound. British numbers were a mix on Wednesday. Manufacturing Production posted a gain 1.3%, its strongest gain since April. The markets chose, however, to focus on the Goods Trade deficit, which jumped to GBP 12.2 billion. The pound responded negatively and dropped below the 1.21 line for the first time since October 6. Meanwhile, Mark Carney testified before a parliamentary committee. Carney acknowledged that the British financial sector will face adverse consequences due to Brexit, but argued that the "financial stability risks around that process are greater on the continent than they are for the UK". Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that she wants to begin negotiations over Britain's departure from the EU by the end of March, so Brexit is sure to be one of the hot economic topics early in 2017.