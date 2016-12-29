<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Pound Subdued as US Jobless Claims Slides It's been a quiet day for GBP/USD in the Thursday session. In North American trade, the pair is trading at 1.2230. On the release front, British Nationwide HPI gained 0.8%, easily beating the estimate of 0.2%. In the US, unemployment claims dropped to 265 thousand, well below the forecast of 277 thousand. There were plenty of jitters in the markets after the June Brexit vote, with gloom-and-doom forecasts for the British economy. However, the UK has Brexit quite well, posting decent numbers in the third and fourth quarters. The British pound has taken a tumble, however, losing about 18 percent since the historic June vote. With Britain and the European Union set to discuss the details of the departure early next year, the markets will be nervously waiting for the negotiations to begin. The discussions are likely to be difficult, with the EU determined to show Britain and other members that leaving the club doesn't pay. Given the ill will between the sides, negotiations could easily grind to a standstill. Such a scenario would leave Britain in limbo, weakening the economy and sending the wobbly pound down even further. With the US economy continuing to expand sharply, US consumers are brimming with confidence, in what analysts are describing as a post-election surge in optimism. Recent consumer confidence surveys are pointing upwards, as the US consumer is optimistic that economic conditions will continue to improve under the incoming Trump administration. The CB Consumer Confidence report surged in December to 113.7, its highest level since August 2001. This reading comes on the heels of UoM Consumer Sentiment, which climbed to a 12-year high, with a reading of 93.8 points. Both of these well-respected surveys found that consumers are confident that continuing economic growth will create new jobs and raise incomes. Trump's economic platform remains short on details, but he has promised to cut taxes while increasing public spending. If Trump manages to implement both of these goals, the US economy could heat up and also help global growth pick up speed.