Pound Yawns as Range Trade Continues, Fed Minutes Next The British pound is showing limited movement in the Wednesday session. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 122.70. On the economic front, British Construction PMI rose to 54.2 points, above the forecast of 52.6 points. In the US, today's highlight is the Federal Reserve minutes from the December meeting. Thursday brings a host of key events. The UK will release Services PMI. The US will publish ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and two key employment indicators – ADP Employment Change and Unemployment Claims. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which will release the minutes from the December policy meeting. At that meeting, the Fed finally raised rates for the first time since December 2015. Analysts will be combing through the minutes, looking for clues regarding future monetary policy. The US economy is performing very well, and the markets are hopeful that this continues as Donald Trump takes office. Trump's economic policies remain sketchy, although he has promised to increase fiscal spending while lowering taxes. If the economy's positive momentum continues, the Fed could be inclined to raise rates another quarter point in order to prevent the economy from overheating. If the markets remain bullish about further rate hikes, the US dollar could continue to climb in early 2017. British PMIs, which are key gauges of economic activity, continue to exceed expectations. Construction PMI improved to 54.2 in December, its strongest level since March. This follows a sharp release from British Manufacturing PMI, which rose to 56.1 points. This marked the highest level since June 2014. At the same time, the British pound has taken a tumble, losing 18 percent of its value since the historic June vote. With Britain and the European Union set to discuss the details of the departure early next year, the markets will be nervously waiting for the negotiations to begin. British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants to trigger Article 50, the mechanism for leaving the EU, by the end of March. However, with plenty of ill will in Europe towards Britain, it's questionable whether the exit process will be smooth and orderly, which could mean trouble for the wobbly British pound in the upcoming months.