ActionForex.com
Feb 16 09:44 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Robust U.S. Data Fails To Lift The Greenback, What's Wrong? Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by ForexTime | Feb 16 17 08:10 GMT

Robust U.S. Data Fails To Lift The Greenback, What's Wrong?

The strong growth in U.S. retail sales and the surge in consumer prices were expected to continue pushing the U.S. dollar higher on Thursday, but what happened was exactly the opposite, leaving many traders questioning the greenback's uptrend.

The past 24 hours were very interesting in currency markets, not just on the data front, but even comments from Fed officials who echoed Yellen's hawkishness. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, suggested that the economy needs three rate hikes in 2017 without even factoring in President Trump's fiscal agenda, meanwhile Boston Fed President was more hawkish, saying that the Fed may raise rates by more than the central bank has forecasted.

The only explanation for the dollar to retreat against most of its major peers is that yield spreads failed to expand further. For example, the U.S. – German 10-year yield spread dropped today by 2 basis points to 210 and dropped by almost 3 basis points against the Japanese 10-year yields.

I believe that the slight tick higher in bond prices will be temporary, unless a correction in U.S. equities is due after several days of posting new highs. Very few experts may disagree that valuations are overstretched, and that investors are willing to pay more premium on prospects of aggressive fiscal plans. We can even go further to discuss that bubbles are being formed, and Professor Robert Shiller's CAPE PE ratio supports this opinion as it approaches 29. However, bubbles may grow bigger, even much bigger before they burst, if animal spirits continue to drive the rally.

For this reason, I think the dollar may remain a buy on the dip, until there is evidence of U.S. equities retreating.

Today's U.S. data which includes weekly jobless claims, housing starts, building permits and Philadelphia's Fed manufacturing index, are not likely to provide any significant impact on the U.S. dollar, so traders should keep focused on performance of U.S. treasuries.

 

About the Author

Forex Time

The FXTM brand provides international brokerage services and gives access to the global currency markets, offering trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via the MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 1.3 on Standard trading accounts and from 0.1 on ECN trading accounts. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client's needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 185/12, licensed by South Africa's FSB with FSP number 46614, and registered with the UK FCA under reference number 600475. FT Global Limited is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM.

More from ForexTime :

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.