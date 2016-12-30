<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

S&P 500: Textbook Bull Market

A hairy bull representing a bullish market.

It's the Friday before New Years Eve and it's been 40 degrees in Sydney for two days running. There's only so many times I can talk about not trading between Christmas/News Years for the words to have any meaning, but it is what it is.

Enjoy your upcoming long weekend and we'll see you first thing Tuesday during Asia, motivated and ready to go! In the meantime, here is a textbook bull market to make you subliminally feel good about yourself:

S&P 500 Weekly:

The S&P 500 Weekly chart is a textbook example of a bull market

Draw your major levels and step away. The markets will be here next week.