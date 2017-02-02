ActionForex.com
Feb 02 07:57 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Shifting Sentiment Could See The Cable Back At 1.30 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 02 17 06:25 GMT

Shifting Sentiment Could See The Cable Back At 1.30

Key Points:

  • Underlying pessimism beginning to fade to a degree.
  • ABC wave poised to extend gains during leg C.
  • Closing above the 100 day moving average is generating some bullish sentiment.

The Cable's defiance of last session's swing back to the dollar stands as a testament to the shift in underlying sentiment towards the embattled pair. Indeed, the market's reaction to Parliament's rather unified response to the Article 50 vote could be a bellwether of easing uncertainty and the return of some much needed optimism regarding the GBP's future. As a result, the 1.30 handle may not be as far out of reach as it has been over the past few months.

From a technical perspective, there is also some fairly tangible evidence of at least an end to the relentless selling pressure that has been besetting the Cable. Notably, the pair's recent surge in popularity has seen it finally cross back above the 100 day EMA in accordance with its bullish Parabolic SAR bias. Combined with the bullish MACD readings and the configuration of the two shorter period moving averages, upside potential is certainly at its highest point in some time.

Currently, the major impediment to any real and sustainable gains is the 61.8% Fibonacci level. This retracement coincides with the old downside constraint of the sideways channel that dominated the charts in the immediate aftermath of June's referendum. Additionally, stochastics are quite heavily overbought which will be providing some resistance as the pair attempts to push higher.

Fortunately, the presence of a corrective ABC wave alongside the other technical signals should help to generate the requisite momentum to see this robust zone of resistance broken. Moreover, whilst the stochastics are overbought, the RSI reading still has some room to maneuverer which makes the Cable's overbought status somewhat ambiguous.

Ultimately, if we do see the breakout occur, we expect the rally to end somewhere between the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels. Presently, the 1.30 handle is a likely candidate for where we can expect to see this C leg complete given the slight psychological barrier it poses. However, fundamentals around this point are likely to have a large influence on just where the ABC wave ends and they should, therefore, be watched closely as this point draws nearer.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.