ActionForex.com
Jan 16 06:34 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Silver's Downtrend Set To Resume, Near-Term Reversal Imminent Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 16 17 04:58 GMT

Silver's Downtrend Set To Resume, Near-Term Reversal Imminent

Key Points:

  • Long-term bearish channel remains in play.
  • 100 day EMA likely to reinforce the upside constraint to prevent a breakout.
  • Long-term fundamental bias relatively bearish.

Silver continues to navigate its bearish channel lower which could be portentous of yet another large slip for the metal. However, there is also scope for a little more upside potential in the near-term which means the likely reversal is still a number of sessions away from materialising.

Taking a look at the daily chart, the well-tested bearish channel is quite clearly still in place and silver is beginning to inch closer to the upside constraint. However, due to the general shift in sentiment back towards both gold and silver, some might question if the structure can weather yet another attempt at a breakout. Fortunately, albeit only for the bears, the evidence still seems to suggest that even with its increased uptick in popularity, silver prices should reverse relatively shortly.

Specifically, despite the bullish EMA crossover, the ADX readings are actually in decline and are now very much in the weak or no trend range. As a result, prospects of extending the recent uptrend past the upside constraint of the channel are fairly slim, especially given the influence of the encroaching 100 day moving average. Even more damningly, the stochastics are deep in overbought territory which will certainly be starting to limit gains and encourage a reversal within the next week or so.

From a fundamental perspective, one can't ignore the ongoing effects of increased expectations of rate hikes throughout 2017. Indeed, the relatively consistent reminders from various FOMC members about the accelerated schedule of FFR increases are already giving silver bulls pause for thought. Moreover, the Fed's general rhetoric and stated opposition to Trump's inflationary policies should counteract much of the headline risks posed by a Trump presidency.

Ultimately, these fundamental factors provide fertile ground for further slides in silver prices which could make the current downtrend a long one. As for what this means in the near-term, they make chances of an upside breakout fairly remote and this leaves the metal with little where else to go but down. Presently, losses should be capped by around the 15.97 mark which would fall in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci level. However, given the strength of some of the recent slips, we could even see the lows of early 2016 retested by mid-February or early March
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.