Silver Gets Ready For A Reversal Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 25 17 05:05 GMT

Silver Gets Ready For A Reversal

Key Points:

  • Divergence evident on Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Price action stalls at 100 Day MA.
  • Watch for a breakdown in the coming days.

Silver has had a relatively positive run over the past month as the metal has benefited from a range of uncertainty from President Trump's inauguration and slipping Dollar sentiment. Subsequently, Silver has been steadily ticking higher, within a relatively wide bearish channel, but may now be facing an impending reversal as price action stalls.

The past 24 hours have seen the bulls start to diminish within the market and price action's rise appears to have stalled right at the 100 Day MA around the $17.216 an ounce mark. This zone of resistance has subsequently caused the metal to take a decidedly sideways directly which is reflected in the RSI Oscillator's sideways trend right at the edge of overbought territory.

However, rather than a period of sideways moderation, we could actually be setting up for a fall and decline back towards the lower channel constraint. In particular, the Stochastic Oscillator is showing some signs of divergence as the indicator is evidently trending lower after having reached overbought territory. Subsequently, we may be seeing the early stages of a reversal and start of the next bearish leg for the metal.

Further supporting the bearish contention is the recent rout of stock within the physical market with supply having becoming significantly easier over the last four weeks. Although there is scant evidence of a direct correlation between the physical and derivative markets, prices still provide some base indications of demand for investment grade silver. Subsequently, there appears to be some tangential evidence of a slowdown in appetite for investment grade silver that may also be impacting the physical market.

Ultimately, the various technical factors are likely to be the primary drivers of the metal's trend in the near term. In particular, the evident divergence within the Stochastic Oscillator would tend to support a bearish contention. Subsequently, the likely scenario is one that involves the breaching of support at $16.71 and then a rapid decline back towards the channel bottom at $16.11 and $15.65, in extension. However, watch out for the Trump effect over the coming weeks as the newly elected President is likely to make his presence keenly felt on the markets.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

