Dec 28 16 06:38 GMT

Silver: White Metal Reversed its Losses in the Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 0.12% against the USD and closed at USD16.02 per ounce, tracking losses in gold prices.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 16.03, with the white metal trading 0.06% higher from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 15.875, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.72. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 16.145, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.26.

The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

