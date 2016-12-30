<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver: White Metal Trading on a Stronger Footing this Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.81% against the USD and closed at USD16.22 per ounce, tracking gains in gold prices.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 16.25, with the silver trading 0.19% higher from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 16.08, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.91. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 16.38, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.51.

The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.