Risk aversion at the start of trading should support core bonds in a session which is set to become uneventful. Eco data and central bank speeches won’t impact trading, while volumes will be low as US markets are closed in observance of Martin Luther King day. Currencies: Sterling hammered as Brexit-fears dominate trading again

During the weekend, press comments and comments from UK politicians indicated that the UK might go for a hard Brexit. Sterling is aggressively sold this morning. The dollar shows a mixed picture as sentiment turns risk-off. USD/JPY extends its decline. The picture of EUR/USD looks more neural The Sunrise Headlines US equities closed the session flat (Dow) to 0.48% higher (NASDAQ), despite disappointing retail sales. Asian equities start the week on a wrong footing, scared by acrimonious weekend comments of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has taken his strongest swipe yet at the EU, labelling it “a vehicle for Germany” and predicting that other countries will follow Britain in leaving the bloc. He warned that his trust for Angela Merkel “may not last long”.

UK PM May will hold a key speech on Tuesday setting out her Brexit plan. Investors fear that she will go for a “hard” Brexit. Chancellor Hammond said that he could make the UK a tax haven should the Brexit deal be indigestible.

S&P raised Iceland’s rating to A- stable from BBB+. It mentioned a current account surplus of more than 5% in 2016 and a decline in the government debt ratio to 42% in 2016 from 57% in 2014 (and expects it to fall to 34% by 2020).

Canadian rating agency DBRS has cut its rating on Italian sovereign debt from “A (low)” to “BBB (high). Fitch affirmed Ireland’s rating with stable outlook and singled out the rapidly improving sovereign balance sheet. Threats are externally like Brexit and shifting policies on corporate tax

S&P affirmed the Belgian AA rating (stable). Despite sizable fiscal slippage in 2016, Belgium's government will consolidate its deficit over the 2017-2019 horizon, albeit at a more gradual pace compared with official plan. Tax incentives to stimulate employment are working, but at a fiscal cost.

Today, US markets are closed in observance of MLK Day. The few eco data don’t have market moving potential. ECB Villeroy, Mersch and Praet speak, but won’t reveal market-sensitive info as the ECB meeting looms Currencies: Sterling Hammered As Brexit-Fears Dominate Trading Again USD rally peters out as sentiment turns risk-off On Friday, US retail sales disappointed and US bank results (Q4 earnings) were mixed. Even so, core bonds yields and the dollar initially drifted slighter higher, but the move lost momentum later in US dealings. At the end of the session, the dollar even traded with moderate losses. EUR/USD finished the session at 1.0643 (from 1.0613). USD/JPY ended the day at 114.49 (from 114.72). So, the consolidation in the reflation trade continues. Overnight, Asian equities mostly trade with modest to moderate losses. A flaring up of Brexit-uncertainty might be part of the reason. A series of protectionist and unconventional comments from US president-elect Trump on international politics maybe also caused some market caution. The trade-weighted dollar is little changed from Friday. USD/JPY is currently falling below the 114 big figure. EUR/USD changes hands around 1.0620. Today, the calendar is extremely thin. EMU trade balance data are no market mover. US markets are closed in observance of the Marin Luther King Day. Global market trends will dominate USD trading. The price moves in Asia suggest that markets will start the week in risk-off modus. A new flaring-up of Brexit uncertainty and some highly controversial comments from US president-elect Trump might make investors a bit more cautious on the reflation rally. What will this mean for the dollar? USD/JPY is clearly in the defensive as sentiment turns risk-off. The reaction of EUR/USD is less evident as Brexit-uncertainty might be a slightly negative for the euro. EUR/JPY sets new short-term lows and confirms this view. So, we start the week with a neutral bias on EUR/USD. USD/JPY might lose some further ground short-term. Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341) two weeks ago. After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news is discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain high, but didn’t widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar. The day-to-day momentum has clearly become less USD supportive. In a longerterm perspective, the absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor as long as US data remain good and as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the new government to execute its pro-growth agenda. A buy the dollar on dips strategy remains preferred. EUR/USD 1.0670 resistance was tested last week, but no sustained break occurred. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. A test of parity remains possible MT. USD/JPY is trading well off post- Trump highs (118.60/66). A fist support at 114.74/115.07 has been broken, giving a short-term negative signal on the cross rate. We stay USD/JPY positive longterm, but are in no hurry to rush in now. An equity correction or a further decline in core bond yields might be short-term negatives for USD/JPY. 111.16 marks the 38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally . EUR/USD holds near the recent correction high EUR/GBP Sterling sell-off accelerates on hard Brexit fears On Friday, there were no important eco data in the UK. Sterling’s decline ahead of tomorrow’s speech by PM May slowed (at least temporary). In technical trade, EUR/GBP hovered sideways, mostly in the lower half of the 0.87 big figure. The pair closed the session at 0.8717 (from 0.8726). Cable finished the week at 1.2181 (from 1.2162 on Thursday). During the weekend, several political comments and press articles raised fears that the UK is heading for a ‘hard Brexit’. Several newspapers indicated that UK PM May will give priority to immigration control when the Brexit-negotiations with the EU start later this year. Comments from UK Chancellor Hammond added to the fears for a hard Brexit as he suggested that the UK could change its economic model and create some kind of tax haven by cutting corporate taxes. The tough Brexit-comments hammered sterling this morning. Cable dropped already temporary below the 1.20 barrier. EUR/GBP is trading well north of 0.88. Later today, there are no economic data in the UK. So, the Brexit-debate will dominate sterling trading. Sterling will probably stay in the defensive ahead of PM May’s speech tomorrow. The risk is that politicians on both sides (and in particular in the UK) will continue a tough Brexit-rhetoric. So we don’t try to catch the falling GBP-knife at this stage. A global negative risk sentiment might be an additional negative for sterling. From a technical point of view, sterling regained a next ST-term resistance and is near the 0.8860 previous breakdown area EUR/GBP: sterling sell-off accelerates as Brexit-fears dominate trading again Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary