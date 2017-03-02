<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sterling Stumbles into March Brexit-fuelled anxieties have exposed Sterling to sharp losses this week with sellers exploiting the rising uncertainty to attack the GBPUSD to a fresh six-week low at 1.2260 during trading on Thursday. Sentiment is turning increasingly bearish towards the Pound and the terrible combination of soft domestic economic data from the UK coupled with political risk could ensure the currency remains pressured. Although Theresa May has stated that Article 50 will be invoked in roughly two weeks, the government's recent defeat in Lords could add another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing Brexit developments. With the lingering fears over a possible independence referendum from Scotland after Article 50 is invoked adding to the anxiety, it has become quite clear that uncertainty remains a certainty when dealing with Sterling. From a technical standpoint, the GBPUSD has found itself under renewed selling pressure on the daily charts. The decisive breakdown and daily close below 1.2300 could encourage a lower selloff towards 1.2200. Dollar bulls are back in town The growing chorus of hawkish Fed officials raising their thumbs up for an imminent interest rate hike has sent the Greenback to a fresh seven-week high at 102.00 during Thursday's trading session. With US data displaying signs of economic stability and an improving global economy boosting overall sentiment, expectations of a March US interest rate increase have skyrocketed with the CME FedWatch tool displaying a 66% probability. Although markets are now expecting the Fed to raise US rates this month, the Trump uncertainty lurking in the background could still sabotage the central bank's efforts to take action. As of now, the Dollar bulls are back in full force and a breakout above 102.00 on the Dollar Index could encourage a further incline higher towards 102.50. Currency spotlight - EURUSD The prospects of higher US rates this year coupled with uncertainty in Europe have made the EURUSD fundamentally bearish. Euro weakness should remain a recurrent theme this quarter as jitters from the political risks in Europe haunt investor attraction towards the currency. From a technical standpoint, the pair is heavily bearish on the daily charts as there have been consistently lower lows and lower highs. A breakdown below 1.0500 could encourage a lower selloff towards the next relevant support at 1.0350. Commodity spotlight - Gold Gold may be destined to display explosive levels of volatility this month, as uncertainty coupled with the prospects of higher US rates prompts investors to offload and reload positions in an effort to be on the winning side. Although political risks in Europe, Brexit woes, and Trump developments may support the metal in the medium term, a resurgent Dollar from revived rate hike expectations has exposed the metal to downside risks this week. From a technical standpoint, weakness below $1235 could spark a further selloff back towards the $1220 higher low.