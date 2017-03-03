<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Strategy: The Reflation Trade Is Alive And Kicking (In The US) Reflation, Trump and European populism In Five Macro Themes for 2017, which we published on 1 December 2016, we laid out three factors driving global markets in 2017: (1) reflation, (2) Donald Trump and (3) European populism. Below we take a stance on these three factors and their implications for markets. We believe that reflation is still very much alive and kicking but primarily in the US. The Fed is getting increasingly concerned about falling behind the curve and the market is now pricing more than an 80% probability of a hike in March. Given the high market expectations of a hike in March, the Fed may be forced to deliver. This makes Janet Yellen's speech today in Chicago all the more interesting, as we believe she is likely to repeat the tone of recent Fed speakers. Short-end US rates should head higher and the USD should strengthen in such an environment, as we argued a month ago (Strategy: Noise vs facts: why USD and UST yields will head higher, 27 January) and which is now finally starting to play out. There was not much news in President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night. Our base case is that a tax plan will be ready by at the earliest in August as Finance Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said. However, over coming months, we are likely to hear more about the fiscal stimulus, which could involve a substantial reduction in both corporate and income tax rates while introducing some version of border-tax adjustments and a homeland investment act II. In line with our view, the US fiscal stimulus will directly contribute to the US economy only in 2018. However, the expectations of fiscal stimulus may trigger ‘animal spirit', which could kick-start US investments again (See Chart 1 and Chart 2). The reflation and the Trump trade are very evident in the equity market and we remain bullish on US equities both short and medium term. In our view, Trump's policy agenda is still growth supportive despite all the noise, which should continue to support cyclical equities in particular. The reflation story is different in the eurozone, where core inflation is likely to remain low because of a substantial output in periphery countries, which we expect to mitigate wage growth and thereby service price inflation in those countries. However, macro is not the driver behind the recent move lower in particular short-end German yields. Yes, the trigger was French election concern where Marine Le Pen has been gaining in the polls but it has not been the driver. Instead, the fall in short-end German yields has been driven by a significant amount of buying from the ECB, which since early January has been allowed to buy below the deposit rate (See Chart 4). However, the supply versus demand deficit with respect to ECB buying in German bonds is set to peak in Q1 and hence we expect core eurozone yields to head higher in coming months. On European populism, we continue to view the French election, a possible Italian election later this year and the Brexit negotiations following the UK's triggering of Article 50 as the most important political events this year. We view the Dutch election on 15 March as less of a risk to the EU and the eurozone as forming a government will be difficult for the populist Geert Wilders without the support of other parties. In addition, even if his far-right Freedom Party (PVV) is somehow able to form a government, the hurdles for holding an EU/euro referendum are even higher. As we outlined in last week's strategy piece and in Le Pen – What if? Implications for euro and Nordic markets, 23 February, the French election is a much bigger risk. Again, it is NOT our base case that Le Pen will be France's next President. Even if she does win, the market reaction will be vicious but short-lived as uncertainty is set to persist about (1) the parliamentary election in June and (2) whether Le Pen is willing and able to get France out of the EU/euro. Our near-term view of a stronger USD, higher US yields and rising US equities should play out with or without a Le Pen win.