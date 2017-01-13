<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: US eco data will determine on fate 125-09 resistance

The US Note future tested 125-09 resistance a third time, but a break didn’t occur. If this resistance holds after today’s US eco data, we think that the US Note future could be in for some sideways trading in the near term between 122-14+ and 125-09.

Currencies: Strong US data to revive USD rally?

Yesterday, the reflation traded lost momentum. This weighed on the dollar, but the decline remained modest. Today, the US data including the retail sales are expected strong. However, as a lot of good (USD) news is already discounted, a new USD up-leg is no done thing yet. Sterling is in the defensive ahead of a key Brexit-speech of PM May next week. The Sunrise Headlines US equities recovered most intraday losses, but still closed around 0.2% lower. Overnight, sentiment on Asian stock markets is mixed with China underperforming on disappointing trade data.

Chinese exports (USD) fell markedly more than expected last month and import growth more than halved, while revisions to Nov. data erased what had appeared to be a long-hoped-for return to growth for outbound shipments.

Fed Chairwoman Yellen said that the U.S. economy faces no serious short-term obstacles, though it must deal with important long-term challenges of low productivity and growing inequality.

U.S. regulators accused Fiat Chrysler of using software on its diesel-powered Jeeps Cherokees and Ram pickups that allowed them to spew illegal amounts of pollution into the air, the latest attack over emission standards. The accusation could cost the company $4.63B in fines, the EPA has estimated.

Turkey's parliament approved key articles of a constitutional reform overnight which would allow the president to be a member of a political party and issue decrees, bringing a step closer the executive presidency sought by Erdogan.

The Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged at 1.25%. Many economists think the BoK is likely to cut interest rates this year, with a primary reason being inflation in 2017 that is expected to remain below the central bank’s 2% target.

Blocking Chinese access to islands in the South China Sea would require the U.S. to "wage war", an influential Chinese state-run tabloid said, after U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson suggested the strategy on Wednesday.

Today’s eco calendar heats up in the US with PPI inflation, retail sales and University of Michigan consumer confidence. Philly Fed Harker is scheduled to speak. Earning season start in earnest with several financials reporting Currencies: Strong US Data To Revive USD Rally? Will strong US data kick-start new USD rally? The reflation trade lost momentum yesterday as president elect Trump failed to give clear guidance on his policy. Core bond yields, the dollar and equities lost some ground, but part of this correction was reversed in US dealings. At the end of the day, the moves in most markets, including in the major dollar cross rates, were modest. EUR/USD set an intraday top in the high 1.06 area, but finished the day at 1.0613 (from 1.0582). USD/JPY dropped temporary below 114, but also ended the session at 114.72 (from 115.41 on Wednesday). Overnight, most Asian equity indices trade with modest losses. The Chinese trade surplus narrowed more than expected as exports declined by 6.1% Y/Y while imports rose by 3.1%. The USD rebound is negative for regional equities excluding Japan. Japanese equities profit from the overall USD rebound. USD/JPY has rebounded to the 115 area, but the move is not really convincing yet. EUR/USD hovers in the low 1.06 area. Today, markets will focus on a heavy US eco calendar. Several US banks will report earnings. The December retail sales are expected to have risen by 0.7% M/M. Strength is expected to be broad-based. Car sales were very strong and gasoline prices and volumes should have gone up. Also excluding these volatile items, retail sales should have grown fast. PPI (producer prices) are expected are to have risen by 0.3% M/M and 1.6% Y/Y in December (1.3% Y/Y in November). Core PPI is expected at a more modest 0.1% M/M and 1.5% Y/Y, but we see upside risks. Finally, Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to be up slightly to 98.5 from 98.2. The index is already at its highest level since January 2004. So, we expect a batch of very strong US data to start 2017. Yesterday, there was some hesitation on the reflation trade. The dollar traded with a negative bias, but the losses remain modest. Will a new batch of strong US eco data (and good results/strong guidance from major banks) be enough to revive the reflation trade? Over the previous days, the dollar was a bit in the defensive even after decent US payrolls. We remain a bit cautious as a lot of good news is already discounted. The lack of visibility on the Trump policy is also a reason for (USD) caution. So, despite expected strong data, we assume that it won’t be that easy for the dollar to start a new upleg short-term. Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low at 1.0341 last week. After the Trump rally, there is plenty of good USD news discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain very high, but didn’t widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar.The absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor as long as US data remain good and as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the new government to execute its progrowth agenda. A buy the dollar on dips strategy remains preferred. EUR/USD 1.0670 resistance was tested yesterday, but no sustained break occurred. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. A test of parity remains possible MT. USD/JPY is trading well off last week’s top. A fist support at 114.74/115.07 has been broken. If confirmed this is a USD/negative short-term. We stay USD/JPY positive long-term, but are in no hurry to rush in now. An equity correction or a further decline in core yields might be short-term negatives for USD/JPY. EUR/USD: dollar remains slightly in the defensive EUR/GBP Sterling hammered ahead of key speech of PM May On Thursday, EUR/USD and cable traded initially in lockstep, as there were no important eco data in the UK. EUR/GBP hovered in a sideways range in the 0.8655/90 area. However, late in the session sterling came under substantial pressure. The move occurred after the announcement that UK Prime Minister May will give a key speech on Brexit on Tuesday next week (17 Jan). Markets clearly fear that the UK PM will play the card of keeping control on immigration, raising fears for a hard Brexit. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8726 (from 0.8667). Cable finished the day at 1.2162 (from 1.2213). Today, there are again no important UK eco data. However, markets are currently focussed on the Brexit speech of UK PM May and fear that the UK PM will take a rather tough position. On this context, investors are obviously cautious to hold sterling long positions. So, sterling will probably fight an uphill battle ahead of the May speech. A break beyond the recent top in EUR/GBP (0.8763) might reinforce the sterling negative momentum short-term. The technical picture of EUR/GBP already improved as the pair regained a first resistance at 0.8668 earlier this week. EUR/GBP rebound accelerates as UK PM May announces Key speech on Brexit Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary