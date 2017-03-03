ActionForex.com
Swiss Franc Readies For Short Term Wave Correction Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Mar 03 17 06:44 GMT

Swiss Franc Readies For Short Term Wave Correction

Key Points:

  • Price action moving in a wave pattern.
  • RSI Oscillator close to overbought levels.
  • Watch for a breakdown towards the lower channel constrain in the coming days.

The USDCHF has had a fairly strong past few days as the currency pair has reacted to the rampant bullishness of the U.S. Dollar. Largely buoyed by a stronger than expected U.S. Unemployment Claims result of 223k, and announcements of stimulative fiscal policy, price action has climbed steadily higher. In fact, the last few days has seen the pair form a strongly bullish channel and seen the pair move higher in a wave formation. However, despite the near term bullishness, we could be about to see a pullback as price action looks ready to take a wave lower in the coming days.

Taking a look at the various technical indicators also highlights the current conundrum that the pair faces. Currently, price action is nearing the top of the bullish channel whilst the RSI Indicator is running out of steam and is relatively close to overbought territory. In fact, the USDCHF has been doing its best to remain below the near term resistance level at 1.0140 which suggests that the downside move is the most likely scenario in the coming days.

However, there are also some fundamental events that could forestall a short term pullback and change the current playing field. In particular, Janet Yellen is set to speak late on Friday (1800 GMT) and is highly likely to espouse a hawkish view on rates. Given the veritable PR campaign from the central bank of late, it's highly likely that the Fed Chair will want to get out in front of the market and start shaping expectations of a near term rate hike.

Ultimately, the pair has some significant technical factors that are suggesting price action will decline, in a wave formation, back towards the lower channel constraint. Subsequently, watch for the scenario where price action breaks below support at 1.0102 to signal a sharp move lower, towards the bottom of the channel. In extension, we could witness the invalidation of the lower constrain, however, the most likely scenario is a rebound from support. Subsequently, the short push is likely to be only short term in nature, before the pair returns to its bullish predilection.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

