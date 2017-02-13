ActionForex.com
The AUD Could Be Setting Up For Decent Slump This Week Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 13 17 07:07 GMT

Key Points:

  • Fundamentals rather weak
  • Double top seemingly forming on the daily chart.
  • Plenty of news due out this week.

The Aussie Dollar's recent uptrend may be coming to an end this week as it looks as though a double top is forming on the daily chart. Additionally, a number of other technical and fundamental factors are signalling that the pair is destined for a tumble in the coming days. However, first of all it might be worth looking at what brought the AUD to where it is now.

Last week got off to a fairly torrid start for the AUD with the Australian Retail Sales posting a 0.1% m/m contraction. This negative sentiment carried through to the subsequent session, in which, the RBA elected to hold the Cash Rate steady at 1.50% which came as little surprise to the market. However, contrary to the broader market trend, the Aussie Dollar rebounded strongly later in the week as the reserve bank used the Monetary Policy Statement to skilfully downplay rising fears that the nation is already in, or could soon be facing, a recession.

On the technical front, the AUD had some strong underlying bullish sentiment but this could be about to abate as a result of what looks like a double top beginning to form. Moreover, the current zone of resistance has proven to be a rather difficult one to crack historically which should be an additional impediment to further gains moving forward. The main dissenting technical signal is the EMA bias which is patently highly bullish. Luckily, the MACD oscillator is showing some evidence of a signal line crossover which suggests that this uptrend is likely about to come to an end.

As for what lies ahead in the news, the coming week is rather data rich which should provide the requisite fuel for some strong moves. In the first half of the week, the NAB Business Confidence and Westpac Consumer Confidence figures are due out which could help to set the tone for the rest of the week. However, it is Thursday's employment data that will truly be in focus as, if another uptick in unemployment is seen, the RBA will have a hard time defending its stance that the country is unlikely to see a recession take hold.

As a result of all of this, it seems all it will take is some vaguely weaker Australian results to send the pair lower in the near-term. More precisely, given the rather weak technical and fundamental position the AUD is in, it could be overvalued at present. As a result of this, downside risks could be fairly substantial which is worth keeping a close watch on.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
