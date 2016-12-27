<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Bourses in Asia Have Opened With Mixed Signals this Morning Market Movers Today We have a very thin data calendar in this last week of 2016 with only a few tier 2 key figures scheduled, which are not expected to have significant impact on markets.

Instead, price actions are likely to be driven by end-of-year positioning in a market with relatively thin liquidity.

Today, US Conference Board consumer confidence is due at 16.00 CET. We look for a decline from 107.1 to 106.5, while consensus among economists surveyed by Bloomberg expects an increase to 108.5. Selected Market News The bourses in Asia have opened with mixed signals this morning. There is no significant news to trade on in a thin market and at the time of writing price actions have been modest with only little change in the regional stock indices. This morning we got a series of data releases out of Japan showing mixed signals on the economy in November. Core consumer prices, which excludes fresh food, fell 0.4% y/y– a bit more than the expected decline of 0.3% y/y, while the Bank of Japan's core inflation measure, which excludes prices of fresh food and energy, rose 0.2% y/y in November, slowing from 0.3% y/y in October. The unemployment rate rose from 3.0% to 3.1%, while the job-to-applicant ratio rose to 1.41, which is the highest since July 1991. The latter underscores that the Japanese labour market remains tight despite the uptick in the unemployment rate. In all, we still expect the Japanese economy to continue to grow above trend in the coming year, among others supported by the government's fiscal stimulus package, and in our main scenario we expect the BoJ to keep monetary policy unchanged throughout our 12-month forecast horizon.