ActionForex.com
Jan 19 06:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
The Cable Could Cede The Rest Of Tuesday's Gains Moving Ahead Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 19 17 05:15 GMT

The Cable Could Cede The Rest Of Tuesday's Gains Moving Ahead

Key Points:

  • Wedge structure remains in place this week.
  • EMA bias firmly bearish despite recent surges in buying pressure.
  • MACD crossover signalling that the downtrend is about to resume.

Downside risks remain in place for the Cable moving ahead and the pair is currently on course to test the lower boundary of its consolidation structure. Specifically, recent price action seems to have confirmed the overall bearish wedge pattern and, as a result, we could see a slide back below the 1.20 handle within a few sessions.

Taking a closer look at the wedge pattern, the structure seems fairly robust and has had both the upside and downside constraints tested at least twice each over the past number of weeks. As a result, we expect to see the pattern remain intact for a little while longer yet, especially given that it withstood the fallout out of Theresa May's Brexit remarks.

However, due to the prior session's swing back to the greenback, the GBPUSD is in fairly neutral territory which leaves both some upside and downside potential on offer. Exactly which constraint of the wedge will now be tested is far from clear but there are a number of factors intimating that losses should extend as the week winds down.

Firstly, the daily EMA retains its persistently bearish bias which will no doubt be limiting the willingness of the bulls to wade back into the fray and also encouraging further selling pressure. Indeed, it seems that the only reason that yesterday's tumble didn't entirely erase the rally following Theresa May's speech was the unexpected fall in the UK Claimant Count of around 10.1K.

Secondly, if we look at a shorter time frame chart it becomes apparent that the MACD oscillator is very much indicative of further slides lower. Whilst not shown, the H4 chart's MACD is currently in the process of completing a signal line crossover which would shift the reading's bias from bullish to bearish.

Combined with the overall pessimism surrounding the Cable, a retracement back to around or below the 1.20 handle seems to be the most likely outcome for the embattled pair. However, we do still expect the lower constraint of the wedge to hold and, therefore, we are also likely to encounter a reversal as the pair challenges the integrity of the structure.

Ultimately, there will be some headline risk coming down the line due to the Trump inauguration and this could provide a near-term boost to the pair. As a result, it will pay to have half an eye on the proceedings as well as the more traditional economic indicator releases. However, any near-term uptick in buying pressure should be short-lived as it will take a major fundamental shift to buck the Cable's long-term bias.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.