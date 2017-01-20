<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Donald Takes Power News and Events: T-day: The Donald takes power Here we go, the day that market participants have been anticipating for two months. Donald Trump will officially become the 45th President of the United States. Unfortunately, we do not expect the President-elect to provide any clarity on his policies, especially those concerning his fiscal stimulus and tax cut plans, which are the most anticipated. Therefore, should Trump's inauguration speech be in the same vein as last week's press conference, investors will express their disappointment. The sell-off in the dollar may accelerate as expectations for a spending boost fade. On another note, Janet Yellen addressed a speech at Stanford Institute for Economic Policy last night. The Fed Chairwoman appeared more dovish than expected and asserted that the Fed was not lagging behind in tightening its monetary policy, therefore implying that the Fed has not been slow-playing the market by only lifting rates twice in the last 13 months. While she emphasised that it would be risky to allow the economy to shoot up, it did not feel as though she was in a hurry to lift interest rates. After all, the result of the US elections has significantly obfuscated the US economic outlook, making it difficult for the Fed to give clear forward guidance. In the FX market this morning, participants stayed on the back foot as most currency pairs traded sideways. Even the Mexican peso, which has been the best short play in recent weeks, edged up 0.40% against the greenback. The euro rose 0.15%, the CAD was up 0.17% while the yen rose 0.13%. In short, be ready for some erratic moves and emotional reactions this afternoon as The Donald grabs the microphone and delivers his first speech as US President. Draghi concerned by inflation Unsurprisingly, the European Central Bank announced that it would hold its rates unchanged. At the following press conference, ECB President Mario Draghi announced that no major changes have happened since the last meeting in December. The status quo continues. He underlined the fact that inflation remains subdued and that the latest increase is mostly due to higher energy prices. Inflationary pressures should remain weak this year. Current monetary policy remains clearly accommodative until December when the QE programme is set to end. As we know, the asset-purchase program amount will be lowered to €60 billion a month. In our view, the aim of this reduction is to address the possible scarcity of bonds in the medium/long run. We nevertheless believe that the ECB could eventually decide to re-increase the amount of asset purchases if needed. What surprises us is that the ECB board believes that the current monetary policy course has been so far successful. It would appear that success for European policymakers is subdued growth and inflation as well as low interest rates, which underpin asset bubbles, despite the billions of euro being pumped into the economy. With uncertainty at an all-time high, Mario Draghi attempted to provide financial markets with a reassuring message, while keeping a dovish tone. The EURUSD barely reacted yesterday. Pressures will remain on the single currency for some time to come. Weak UK retail pushing investors into GBP shorts The optimist can-do post-Brexit feeling took a hit today as UK retail sales unexpectedly contracted by -2.0% from a revised 0.2%. This weak read will undoubtedly be exploited by pro-EU/single market proponents as a clear sign that a “hard” exit will come with a cost. Yet the broader economic data has yet to support this theory. In communicating her Brexit strategy, UK PM Theresa May notably advanced a confident message, which gave the GBP a bullish tone. Today's sharp fall in GBP should be temporary and we see this as an opportunity to reload GBPUSD longs. Watch out for German equity markets to get a positive temporary bounce as the weak economic data should entice the UK back to the negotiating table. As we have suggested in the past, we anticipate the final result will be more “soft” then “hard” and as the debate simmers against a backdrop of overhyped comments or data, there will be an opportunity to pick up sterling at a discount. Watching CAD inflation CAD was hit hard by the rally in US interest rate yields this week, as 2 year-yields climbed 5bp to 1.24%. USDCAD's recovery bounce extended past 1.3295 resistance suggesting further extension to 1.3457. CAD bulls have indicated that China's stronger than anticipated growth rate (Q4 GDP coming in at 6.8%) should be supportive of commodity-linked currencies. The Broad index of commodity prices CRB has reached a one-year high. However, we are seeing scant signs of recovery in Canada's primary export, oil, which continues to lack demand. Crude global oversupply remains the dominant driver despite OPEC expressed satisfaction on the adherence to recently agreed production cuts. Without a meaningful recovery in oil prices, CAD will fail to find demand momentum. Of course there is the Trump issue which could further oversupply the crude markets with energy policy adjustments. This week, the Bank of Canada suggested that interest rate cuts were a possibility should inflation downside appear. This dovish outlook will temporarily shift trader attention away from Washington DC to Ontario for the Canadian inflation report today. Headline CPI is expected to come in at 1.7% from 1.2% grinding toward the BoC 2% inflation target. Canada has struggled to generate sustained growth as GDP contracted by 0.3% in October (led by 2% in fall in manufacturing) after four months of expansion. Downside disappointment in economic data has increased the probability of a weak inflation read today. However, the rate market remains under-positioned for a rate cut by nearly pricing in a full rate hike by year-end. We remain constructive on USDCAD with expectations for an extension of bullish bounce. Today's Key Issues (time in GMT): Dec Retail Sales MoM, last 0,20%, rev -0,10% DKK / 08:00

Dec Retail Sales YoY, last 2,60% DKK / 08:00

janv..13 Money Supply Narrow Def, last 9.08t RUB / 08:00

ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters EUR / 09:00

Dec Budget Balance YTD, exp -2740.0b, last -1787.7b RUB / 09:00

Dec Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel MoM, exp -0,40%, last 0,50%, rev 0,20% GBP / 09:30

Dec Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel YoY, exp 7,50%, last 6,60%, rev 6,40% GBP / 09:30

Dec Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel MoM, exp -0,10%, last 0,20%, rev -0,10% GBP / 09:30

Dec Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel YoY, exp 7,20%, last 5,90%, rev 5,70% GBP / 09:30

Dec CPI NSA MoM, exp 0,00%, last -0,40% CAD / 13:30

Dec CPI YoY, exp 1,70%, last 1,20% CAD / 13:30

Dec CPI Core- Common YoY%, last 1,30% CAD / 13:30

Dec CPI Core- Median YoY%, last 1,90% CAD / 13:30

Dec CPI Core- Trim YoY%, last 1,60% CAD / 13:30

Dec Consumer Price Index, exp 128,7, last 128,6 CAD / 13:30

Nov Retail Sales Ex Auto MoM, exp 0,00%, last 1,40% CAD / 13:30

Nov Retail Sales MoM, exp 0,50%, last 1,10% CAD / 13:30

Fed's Harker Speaks in New Jersey on Economic Outlook USD / 14:00

Fed's Williams Speaks at Event at San Francisco Fed USD / 18:00

Dec Formal Job Creation Total, exp -545000, last -116747 BRL / 18:30 The Risk Today: EUR/USD's momentum is still largely positive despite some consolidation. Hourly resistance is given at 1.0719 (17/01/2016 high). Hourly support lies at 1.0590 (19/01/2016 low) and 1.0341 (03/01/2017 low). Expected to see continued increase. In the longer term, the death cross late October indicated a further bearish bias. The pair has broken key support given at 1.0458 (16/03/2015 low). Key resistance holds at 1.1714 (24/08/2015 high). Expected to head towards parity. GBP/USD has reached 1.2400 before bouncing lower. The technical structure seems to show positive potential. Hourly resistance is given at 1.2416 (17/01/2016 high) while hourly support is given at 1.2254 (19/01/2016 low). Expected to show further consolidation. The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since the Brexit vote has paved the way for further decline. Long-term support given at 1.0520 (01/03/85) represents a decent target. Long-term resistance is given at 1.5018 (24/06/2015) and would indicate a long-term reversal in the negative trend. Yet, it is very unlikely at the moment. USD/JPY is monitoring resistance implied by the upper bound of the downtrend channel. The road remains nonetheless wide-open towards hourly support given at 112.58 (17/01/2017 low). Hourly resistance is given at 115.62 (19/01/2016 high), Expected to see further downside moves. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 96.57 (10/08/2013 low). A gradual rise towards the major resistance at 135.15 (01/02/2002 high) seems absolutely unlikely. Expected to decline further support at 93.79 (13/06/2013 low). USD/CHF's momentum is clearly bearish. The pair has broken support at 1.0021 (08/12/2016 low). Hourly resistance is given at a distance at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high) . Key support is given at the parity. The road is wide-open for further decline. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015. EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF USDJPY 1.1300 1.3121 1.1731 125.86 1.0954 1.2775 1.0652 121.69 1.0874 1.2432 1.0344 118.66 1.0642 1.2286 1.0079 115.20 1.0341 1.1986 0.9929 112.57 1.0000 1.1841 0.9632 111.36 0.9613 1.0520 0.9522 101.20

