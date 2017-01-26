<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Dow Jones Hit 20,000 For The First Time Market movers today Today we get the first estimate of Q4 GDP growth in the UK. Q4 economic indicators such as the PMIs were solid in Q4 and the NIESR GDP estimate suggests GDP grew by 0.5% q/q, which is also our expectation (2.1% y/y). That said, a downward correction of the large increase in inventories in Q3 is a downside risk to our forecast. In the US we get the service PMI index for January. It has declined for the last two months and was 53.9 in December, down from 54.8 in October. In our view the current level is too low and we expect the index to increase slightly to 54.5 in January. There are a number of speeches by important ECB members including executive board member Mersch, Bundesbank President Weidmann and Bank of France's Villeroy. ECB members are likely to become increasingly split as headline inflation picks up but core inflation stays low. Earlier this week hawkish executive board member Lautenschläger said she would like talks soon on a gradual QE exit, but in line with other prominent ECB members she also said higher inflation could be temporary and underlying inflation is more important. We expect core inflation to stay low, implying President Draghi will stick to his dovish tone and that the ECB will announce a third QE extension in H2 this year (see Five Reasons the ECB Will Not Announce QE Tapering in 2017, 4 January 2017). In Scandinavia, we get Swedish and Norwegian unemployment figures. For more info see Scandi Markets on page 2. Selected market news The Dow Jones hit 20,000 for the first time and S&P 500 also closed up 0.8% at a record high yesterday. The moves are likely supported by expectations for ‘Trumponomics' but in our view also reflect the strong synchronised global manufacturing sector which we consider a key explanatory factor for the last months' market developments. Yesterday President Trump ordered the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border. Trump ordered the government to begin the construction ‘in months' initially with use of federal money. Trump also sparked widespread concern by suggesting that he might support the use of torture arguing ‘As far as I am concerned, we have to fight fire with fire', see FT. In the UK PM May clarified that the parliament's vote on whether to invoke Article 50 is a ‘deal or no-deal' decision and not a vote about getting a better deal. Hence the question remains how much the parliament will be involved during the negotiation process ahead of the vote. The draft bill to trigger Brexit will be published on Thursday according to Reuters and will be debated at a later date. We do not expect the parliament's vote to delay the triggering of Article 50 and in our view the UK is still heading for a hard Brexit. The German ifo business climate weakened in January as business expectations for the next six months fell from a high level. Economic survey indicators have been strong in January and the ifo current assessment indicator also improved, pointing to strong economic activity. However the outlook seems less bright which is in line with our view that quarterly GDP growth in the euro area will not remain as strong as it is at the moment. In Italy the constitutional court voted to change parts of the electoral law making it less likely that any one party will get an absolute majority. The decision increases the likelihood of snap elections as politicians saw it as a condition for early elections that the electoral law would be more likely to ensure a more effective government (see FT).