<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Oil Market Remains Preoccupied With Comments From OPEC Market movers today We wish all readers a Merry Christmas. Danske Daily will return in a shortened holiday edition on 27 December. Financial stress in China looks to have eased a bit this week. Nevertheless, it will be on the market's watch list today as, for example, offshore money market rates remain at elevated levels, suggesting depreciation pressure on the CNH has not faded fully. The oil market remains preoccupied with comments from OPEC and other producers on the upcoming agreed output cut as well as speculation about what will have happened after the agreement expires in six months. This will continue to set the tone in the oil market today. The main data release today will be the publication of the NAV gross unemployment figures in Norway at 10:00 CET. We look for a rise in the unemployment rate to 2.9% in December from 2.8%. Selected market news A committee in Swedish parliament will over the next 2.5 years consider changes to the Riksbank's legal monetary policy framework and the Riksbank Act, according to a statement yesterday. The starting point for the review will be that the price stability target will continue to be a central part of the Riksbank's mandate, but it will consider the Riksbank's responsibility towards financial stability. The committee will present some results by 1 June 2017; with full results presented by the end of May 2019. US core capital goods (core capex) orders rose 0.9% m/m in November up from 0.2% m/m in October. The reading was somewhat higher than consensus of 0.4% m/m. New orders are stabilising, i.e. it does not point to the rebound in business investments, which we expect. That said, actual shipments have bottomed out and suggest business investments are no longer dragging down growth. It is still our expectation that we should soon see a pickup in investments, but it may take longer than expected. PCE core inflation was 0.0% m/m in November, against expectations and below consensus of 0.1% m/m. We think higher actual core inflation is one trigger for Fed hikes next year, so this lower-than-expected print is one reason why the Fed will move on slowly. On the back of the recent string of US key figures, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's estimate for Q4 GDP, its so-called ‘nowcast' GDP forecast, has fallen to 2.5%. Yesterday, Iraq was said to have agreed with the Kurd region and oil companies to cut oil output. In the recent OPEC agreement, Iraq has committed to a 210kb/d output cut effective from 1 January 2017. However, ahead of the 30 November OPEC meeting, Iraq argued for exemption from the deal. The comments from yesterday suggests that Iraq is complying with the agreement. The OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee is also expected to meet in the first half of January.