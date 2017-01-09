ActionForex.com
The Reflation Case Continues To Support Higher Bond Yields And Equity Markets Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 09 17 07:21 GMT

Market movers today

There are no big market movers today and markets this week will watch for comments from Fed members following the US employment report on Friday that showed the highest wage growth since 2009 (see Flash Comment US: Jobs report on the hawkish side for the Fed, 6 January 2017). The Fed's Lockhart (non-voter, neutral) speaks tonight at 18.30CET and on Friday Fed chair Janet Yellen is due to speak. The market is pricing two rate hikes from the Fed next year in line with our own forecast, but the risk is increasingly skewed towards three hikes given the tightening labour market.

The rest of the week is very quiet on the data front with China inflation (Tuesday) and US retail sales (Friday) being the main releases. In Scandinavia there are no releases today and the focus is on inflation data due in Sweden, Norway and Denmark during the week.

In today's global releases we look for solid German industrial production on the back of strong factory orders recently. We expect the euro Sentix index to rise slightly and project the euro unemployment rate to be unchanged at 9.8% for November.

Selected market news

The US employment report added to the data underpinning the US reflation case with the labour market tightening further and wage growth continuing to strengthen. This comes on top of other releases last week pointing to reflation (see Strategy: 2017 starts off where 2016 ended, 6 January 2017). The reflation case continues to support higher bond yields and equity markets.

Over the weekend Chinese FX reserves for December showed a further decline of USD41bn to USD3.01trn. Outflows thus continued in China in December and this partly explains why the PBoC has taken further steps to limit outflows by forcing a stronger CNY in the early days of January using a sharp rise in offshore money market rates. There are signs of stabilisation in the CNY and CNH markets though. The overnight CNH money market rate came down to 14.05% from 61% on Friday.

US-China tensions strengthened further over the weekend when Taiwan president Tsai Ing- Wen stopped in Houston to meet senior Republicans on her way to a visit with allies in Latin America (see Reuters). While she refrained from meeting representatives from the incoming administration, it is still seen as a provocation from the Chinese point of view.

Further challenges on the geopolitical scene could come from North Korea this year. North Korea declared on Sunday that it could test-launch an interballistic missile at any time. The US Defense Secretary said on Sunday that North Korea's nuclear capabilities and missile programme constituted a ‘serious threat' and that it was prepared to shoot down a North Korean missile launch or test if it was seen to be threatening the US or its allies. With US-China relations deteriorating, China will likely be less willing to cooperate with the US in this area to contain the threat from North Korea.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May repeated in a televised interview over the weekend that immigration and border control are key areas in the Brexit negotiations with EU.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

