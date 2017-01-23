ActionForex.com
Jan 23 09:44 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
The Week Ahead: Politics To Take Centre Stage Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by ForexTime | Jan 23 17 07:50 GMT

The Week Ahead: Politics To Take Centre Stage

Donald Trump is finally in power marking the new era. His policy plans in the first couple of weeks will override fundamentals. Markets spent more than two months pricing in growth policies promise, lowers corporate taxes, and deregulations, now it is time to deliver as markets will move on actions rather than words.

U.S. dollar bulls were not really impressed of the new Presidents’ inauguration speech, as it was focused more on protectionism and lacked concrete plans to drive growth. Repealing Obamacare, building a Mexican border wall, and withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership was not the kind of news investors wanted to hear, they needed to know when pro-growth fiscal policies will come into play and more importantly whether congress will approve them.

The days and weeks ahead will likely see volatility increase in equities, fixed income, and currency markets. Investors are already buying exchange-traded products that track volatility; this explains the level of expected uncertainty going forward.

The week ahead will also see U.S. earnings season move into high gear with more than 20% of S&P 500 companies reporting fourth quarter results including Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, McDonald’s, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, EBay, and AT&T. According to Factset, 61% of the companies that reported results so far managed to beat profit estimates, while only 47% managed to beat on revenues.

On the U.S. economic data front, all eyes will be on Friday’s U.S. Q4 GDP release. Growth is anticipated to slow significantly from Q3 3.5% to only 2.2%, as net trade expected to turn negative. Homes sales, services PMI’s, trade balance, and durable goods are also on the agenda for next week.

It will also be an interesting week for sterling as U.K.’s Supreme Court will eventually deliver its ruling this Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can activate the process for Brexit without parliamentary approval. We highly expect that the court will rule in favor of Parliament’s approval to trigger article 50, but any spike in sterling is likely to be short lived.
 

About the Author

Forex Time

The FXTM brand provides international brokerage services and gives access to the global currency markets, offering trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via the MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 1.3 on Standard trading accounts and from 0.1 on ECN trading accounts. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client's needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 185/12, licensed by South Africa's FSB with FSP number 46614, and registered with the UK FCA under reference number 600475. FT Global Limited is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM.

More from ForexTime :

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.