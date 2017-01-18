<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Theresa May Outlines 12 Principles For Clean 'Brexit', GBP Strengthens Market movers today The UK labour market report for November is due out at 10:30 CET. While we have noticed small signs that the labour market recovery is on pause, the impact of Brexit uncertainties has so far been quite modest. We estimate the unemployment rate (3M average) was unchanged at 4.8% but that average weekly earnings (3M average) fell to 2.5% y/y (from 2.6%). US CPI inflation figures for December are due out at 14:30 CET. In our view, higher core inflation will be one of the triggers for Fed hikes this year. We look for a reading of 0.2% m/m or 2.1% y/y, although risks are on the upside, in our view. US December manufacturing production data is due to be released at 15:15 CET. Although the increase in global PMIs has yet to transform into higher actual manufacturing production, we are optimistic about today's figures, looking for a 0.5% m/m increase in line with consensus. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak tonight at 21:00 CET. Selected market news Theresa May outlines 12 principles for clean 'Brexit', GBP strengthens. In a speech held yesterday, the UK Prime Minister laid out details for the country's break with the EU. Several of the key points had been leaked in advance, including the call for the UK to leave the single market and that the country will no longer abide by the EU's immigration rules and will no longer be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. However, comments from May that the UK parliament will get to vote on the final deal were new. This may be a signal that May has accepted that the more pro-EU parliament must be involved in the negotiation process. In our view, this, combined with May's optimism, probably prompted a GBP rally. For more details, see Brexit Monitor # 21: May wants a 'clean' Brexit - we expect GBP to remain under pressure in coming months despite today's rally. US stocks slipped, driven by declines in financials. Meanwhile, defensive stocks such as consumer staples and utilities were among the best performing sectors, suggesting some reversal of the 'Trump trade', which has notably seen financials perform on expectations of higher interest rates and lighter regulation. Earlier in the US session, however, Morgan Stanley was supported by strong results. The US bank reported its strongest Q4 results since the financial crisis, including a near doubling in net income due to higher trading activities, as investors have positioned themselves for the expected policy implications of the change in the US administration. Likewise, peers JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have also reported strong results, driven by bond trading activities. Of the major US investment banks, Goldman Sachs is next in line, reporting today.