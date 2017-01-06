<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Trade Deficit Widens in November as Expected

The U.S. trade deficit widened to $45.2 billion in November from a $42.4 billion deficit in October. The trade deficit was in line with the consensus expectation (for a $45.4 billion deficit).

Nominal exports (census basis) fell 0.2% on the month, led by capital goods (-4.1% m/m) and automotive exports (-2.4%).This was offset in part by growth in industrial supplies (+4.3%), and consumer goods (3.0%). Meanwhile, imports rose 1.1%, driven by industrial supplies (+6.0%).

The story was similar for trade in volume terms. Real goods exports fell 0.9% (m/m), while real goods imports rose 1.2% (m/m).

Key Implications

No major surprises here. With two months of declines in exports and gains in imports, net-trade is likely to pose a drag on fourth quarter real GDP growth after contributing strongly in the third quarter.

International trade has become a hot button political issue. It remains to be seen what concrete actions the new administration and Congress may take on trade, but in the meantime, the dollar has risen over 3% on a trade-weighted basis, making imports cheaper and exports more expensive for foreign buyers. Movements in the dollar are important to watch, especially as a source of disinflationary pressure in an environment when price growth is still below target. At a minimum, given continued strength in U.S. domestic demand and a strong dollar, net exports are likely to continue to pose at least a modest drag on economic growth over the next year.