TRY Slides As CPI Rises, Yellen In Focus News and Events: Rising Turkish inflation passes 10% mark Turkish inflation surprised substantially to the upside in February as the headline printed at 10.13% versus 9.74% median forecast, up from 9.22% in January. The core index, which excludes the most volatile components, surged to 8.56%y/y compared to 7.95% expected and 7.74% in the previous month. As a quick reminder the Turkish central bank (CBRT) has an annual target of around 5%. There are therefore reasons to doubt the willingness of the institutions to commit to reaching its objective as it only undertook some minor action to curb inflationary pressure. The fact is that the CBRT finds itself in a very delicate situation as the government made clear it wants relatively low interest rates in order to avoid strangling the economy, while the weakening lira, together with rising commodity prices are lifting prices level further. On the bright side, the central bank started to use unconventional measures last month such as lifting sharply the overnight lending rate to protect the lira and keep speculators back. This strategy may work in the short term but the institution will have to clarify its monetary policy as foreign investors will likely stay away from Turkey as long as they do not have better clarity on the investment outlook. This morning the lira took a hit amid the release of the inflation data. USD/TRY rose to 3.7463, up 0.80%, but quickly reversed gains. Despite the solid performance of the lira during February (+3% against the greenback), we are having a hard time betting on further gains as the political situation remains highly uncertain and the central bank's intentions are still unclear. All eyes on Yellen Given the sudden repricing of the Fed March meeting markets will be closely scrutinising Fed Chair Yellen's speech this afternoon. Expectations for a 25bp rate hikes have increased from 20% two weeks ago to over 80% currently (such as Brainard). Yellen's comments are coming on the back of a string of hawkish Fed comments and solid economic data. Fed NY President Dudley stated that raising rates in March has become "more compelling." In addition, Trump's uncontroversial congressional address has allowed markets to focus on fundamentals and monetary policy rather than becoming distracted with irrelevant chatter. Gold has further corrected by nearly $40 this week to $1234 on expectations that Yellen will signal an imminent rate hike and short-term yields shifting higher. Commodity-linked currencies have marginally weakened but have been supported by risk appetite. We anticipate that Yellen will remain optimistic but will avoid fully endorsing a March rate hike (as clearly as other FOMC colleagues). We would anticipate a further short-term correction in USD as March is now fully priced in. On the data front, markets are scheduled to hear Markit PMI's and ISM non-manufacturing composite. The employment component of the ISM non-manufacturing will be critical as a weak US job report next week could quickly derail expectations for March. Given the stretched valuations in equites the pace of fed hikes will increasingly come into focus, three 25bp in 2017 is manageable, there is evidence of stronger fundamentals, yet additional tightening will clearly become an issue for higher stock prices. Energy prices boost Japan's inflation For the first time in a year, Japanese inflation has become positive. This may be seen a positive for Shinzo Abe and the Bank of Japan but the print is only of 0.1% y/y. The inflation target of 2% still seems far off. Of course, the most likely cause are petrol prices which have jumped since last year. Since Trump's election there are hopes that Japan's inflation will eventually start picking up. The yen has weakened in the last few months. Japan has battled with inflation for the past two decades and the ultra-loose monetary policy has not worked yet. The BoJ's strategy to control Japan's yield curve may be a more sustainable strategy in the medium-term. Other fundamental data is positive, unemployment is very low, 3% and the number of jobs per applicant is lying at an amazing 26-year high. Yet, companies are still reluctant to increase wages, which would support the economic recovery. Household spending is on its way down, 1.2% in January. Today's Key Issues (time in GMT): Jan Unemployment Rate Gross Rate, exp 4,30%, last 4,30%, rev 4,20% DKK / 08:00

Jan Unemployment Rate SA, last 3,40% DKK / 08:00

Feb 22 Money Supply Narrow Def, last 8.87t RUB / 08:00

Feb FIPE CPI - Monthly, exp -0,02%, last 0,32% BRL / 08:00

Feb Markit Spain Services PMI, exp 55,2, last 54,2 EUR / 08:15

Feb Markit Spain Composite PMI, exp 55, last 54,7 EUR / 08:15

Jan Industrial Production MoM, exp 2,00%, last -1,80%, rev -1,40% SEK / 08:30

Jan Industrial Production NSA YoY, exp 1,00%, last -0,90%, rev -0,20% SEK / 08:30

Jan Industrial Orders MoM, last -0,50%, rev -0,30% SEK / 08:30

Jan Industrial Orders NSA YoY, last 4,70%, rev 5,10% SEK / 08:30

Jan Service Production MoM SA, exp 0,10%, last 1,20%, rev 1,70% SEK / 08:30

Jan Service Production YoY WDA, exp 4,50%, last 4,10%, rev 5,00% SEK / 08:30

Feb Markit/ADACI Italy Services PMI, exp 52,8, last 52,4 EUR / 08:45

Feb Markit/ADACI Italy Composite PMI, exp 53,1, last 52,8 EUR / 08:45

Feb F Markit France Services PMI, exp 56,7, last 56,7 EUR / 08:50

Feb F Markit France Composite PMI, exp 56,2, last 56,2 EUR / 08:50

Feb F Markit Germany Services PMI, exp 54,4, last 54,4 EUR / 08:55

Feb F Markit/BME Germany Composite PMI, exp 56,1, last 56,1 EUR / 08:55

Feb F Markit Eurozone Services PMI, exp 55,6, last 55,6 EUR / 09:00

Feb F Markit Eurozone Composite PMI, exp 56, last 56 EUR / 09:00

Feb Unemployment Rate, exp 3,10%, last 3,20% NOK / 09:00

4Q F GDP WDA QoQ, exp 0,20%, last 0,20% EUR / 09:00

4Q F GDP WDA YoY, exp 1,10%, last 1,10% EUR / 09:00

Feb Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI, exp 54,1, last 54,5 GBP / 09:30

Feb Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI, exp 55,6, last 55,5, rev 55,4 GBP / 09:30

Jan Retail Sales MoM, exp 0,30%, last -0,30% EUR / 10:00

Jan Retail Sales YoY, exp 1,50%, last 1,10% EUR / 10:00

Norway February House Price Data NOK / 10:00

Feb F Markit US Services PMI, exp 54, last 53,9 USD / 14:45

Feb F Markit US Composite PMI, last 54,3 USD / 14:45

Feb ISM Non-Manf. Composite, exp 56,5, last 56,5 USD / 15:00

Fed's Evans and Lacker Speak on Panel in New York USD / 15:15

Fed's Powell Speaks on Innovation and the Payments System USD / 17:15

Fed Vice Chair Fischer Speaks in New York USD / 17:30

Yellen Gives Economic Outlook Speech in Chicago USD / 18:00 The Risk Today: EUR/USD's short-term pressures are increasing. Hourly resistance is given at 1.0679 (16/02/2017 high). Hourly support at 1.0521 (15/02/2017 low) has been broken. The technical structure suggests deeper weakening. In the longer term, the death cross late October indicated a further bearish bias. The pair has broken key support given at 1.0458 (16/03/2015 low). Key resistance holds at 1.1714 (24/08/2015 high). Expected to head towards parity. GBP/USD has broken support given at 1.2254 (19/01/2017 low). Hourly resistance is given at 1.2570 (24/02/2017 high) w). The road is wide-open for further decline. The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since the Brexit vote has paved the way for further decline. Long-term support given at 1.0520 (01/03/85) represents a decent target. Long-term resistance is given at 1.5018 (24/06/2015) and would indicate a long-term reversal in the negative trend. Yet, it is very unlikely at the moment. USD/JPY is showing limited short-terms buying interest after reversing off base lows. Key resistance is given at 115.62 (19/01/2016 high). The technical structure suggests further consolidation below 115.00. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 96.57 (10/08/2013 low). A gradual rise towards the major resistance at 135.15 (01/02/2002 high) seems absolutely unlikely. Expected to decline further support at 93.79 (13/06/2013 low). USD/CHF continues to improves after testing 1.0021 support. Hourly resistance is implied by upper bound of the uptrend channel. Key resistance is given at a distance at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high). Expected to see further strengthening. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015. EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF USDJPY 1.1300 1.3445 1.1731 121.69 1.0954 1.3121 1.0652 118.66 1.0874 1.2771 1.0344 115.62 1.0517 1.2231 1.0135 114.25 1.0454 1.1986 0.9967 111.36 1.0341 1.1841 0.9862 106.04 1.0000 1.0520 0.9550 101.20

