The unemployment rate rose as expected to 4.7% thus reversing one half of the November's drop to 4.6%. The Q4 average of 4.7% is down from 4.9% in Q3 and 5.0% a year ago. The slowing in employment growth was largely the result of the increase in service-producing jobs in the private sector which dropped to 132K from an upwardly revised gain in November of 185K (139K previously). The slowing was relatively broadly based within services though led by hiring in professional and business services dropping to 15K from 65K in November. Goods-producing jobs rose 12K which nearly matched the 13K gain the previous month. Government employment rose 12K up from the downwardly revised gain in November of 6K (22K previously). The principal wage measure in the report rose a greater-than-expected 0.4% in the month and 2.9% over the past year. The annual increase reflected a recovery from the drop in November to 2.6% from 2.8% in October. The Q4 average increase of 2.7% is up from 2.6% in Q3 and 2.5% a year ago. Assuming modest productivity gains these increases do not imply an inflation risk and do bode well for providing support to consumer spending going forward. Our Take: Average payroll employment gains in Q4 have moderated to 165K from the Q3 average of 212K though this likely reflects labour markets approaching capacity limits. The increase in hiring has been sufficient to put downward pressure on the unemployment rate and upward pressure on wage growth. These trends are indicative of overall economic activity being sustained at an above-average, or above-potential, rate. Such validates the Fed's decision to hike the fed fund's range by 25 basis points to 0.50% to 0.75% at 2016's final FOMC meeting in December. Our expectation is that above-average growth will be maintained through this year that will result in the fed funds range rising a further 50 basis points by the end of this year. The outlook for growth does reflect the expectation of a modest lift from fiscal policy though the risks to this outlook are on both the upside and downside depending on what is eventually agreed to and passed by the new Trump Administration and Congress.