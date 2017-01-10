ActionForex.com
Jan 10 10:54 GMT

UK House Prices Jump 1.7% Last Month
Jan 10 17 10:03 GMT

UK House Prices Jump 1.7% Last Month

'Slower economic growth, pressure on employment and a squeeze on spending power, together with affordability constraints, are expected to reduce housing demand during 2017 '. -Martin Ellis, Halifax

British house prices climbed for the second consecutive month in December, driven by a shortage of affordable homes. According to the UK's biggest lender, Halifax, the House Price Index grew 1.7% to £222,484 month-over-month in December, surpassing the 0.3% rise forecast, up from November's upwardly revised gain of 0.6%. This was the fourth straight monthly increase and the largest gain since March 2016.

Meanwhile, in the three month period ended December 2016, house prices advanced 6.5% year-over-year after climbing 6.0% in the three months to November. The house price inflation rate climbed 2.5% and 6.5% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in the Q4, respectively. The average house price jumped around £4,000 last month, the fastest increase since the Brexit vote.

Separately, Nationwide reported earlier that capital home prices rose at a slower pace than an average rise in the UK, for the first time in 8 years. However, house prices advanced 4.5% on annual basis, at the same rate as in 2015. Analysts suggest that the UK housing market growth is expected to slow 1-4% during 2017.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.



