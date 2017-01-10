<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK House Prices Jump 1.7% Last Month

'Slower economic growth, pressure on employment and a squeeze on spending power, together with affordability constraints, are expected to reduce housing demand during 2017 '. -Martin Ellis, Halifax

British house prices climbed for the second consecutive month in December, driven by a shortage of affordable homes. According to the UK's biggest lender, Halifax, the House Price Index grew 1.7% to £222,484 month-over-month in December, surpassing the 0.3% rise forecast, up from November's upwardly revised gain of 0.6%. This was the fourth straight monthly increase and the largest gain since March 2016.

Meanwhile, in the three month period ended December 2016, house prices advanced 6.5% year-over-year after climbing 6.0% in the three months to November. The house price inflation rate climbed 2.5% and 6.5% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in the Q4, respectively. The average house price jumped around £4,000 last month, the fastest increase since the Brexit vote.

Separately, Nationwide reported earlier that capital home prices rose at a slower pace than an average rise in the UK, for the first time in 8 years. However, house prices advanced 4.5% on annual basis, at the same rate as in 2015. Analysts suggest that the UK housing market growth is expected to slow 1-4% during 2017.