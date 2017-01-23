<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> UK Retail Sales Fall Sharply Last Month On Higher Prices 'December's data delivered some unpleasant omens for this year . The squeeze on households' real incomes is gradually tightening, implying a tough 2017 for retailers'. -Martin Beck, EY ITEM Club British retail sales dropped markedly last month amid higher prices, linked to the weaker Sterling. The Office for National Statistics reported retail sales dropped 1.9% in December, worse than an expected 0.1% fall. That was the largest decline since April 2012. Meanwhile, the November gain of 0.2% was revised down to –0.1%. December's weak retail sales most probably dampened economic growth in the last quarter of 2016. Markets suggest the economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.2% in the Q4, compared to the preceding quarter's 1.8%, since the British economy was mainly boosted by consumer spending since the June 23 referendum. In volume terms, annual ales fell to three-month lows of 4.3%, following November's 5.7%. Moreover, yearly shop price inflation hit 0.9%, the highest in three years, supporting the latest CPI report released by the ONS, which showed that consumer prices advanced 1.6%. In addition, earlier this week, the ONS reported that consumer prices rose at a stronger than expected pace last month. The weak December figure showed a strong contrast with reports received from major retailers, who enjoyed a fruitful Christmas season. Even though retail sales posted the biggest monthly fall last month, they managed to climb 4.3% on an annual basis. Following the release, the Pound dropped against the US Dollar, trading at $1.23.