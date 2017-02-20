<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> UK Retail Sales Slump 0.3% In January 'The failure of retail sales in January to rise at all after December's 2.1 per cent month-to-month drop demonstrates that consumers' spending has shifted down several gears in response to slowing employment growth and rising inflation.' - Samuel Tombs, Pantheon Macroeconomics Sales in the United Kingdom dropped for the third straight month in January, indicating that consumers started feeling the pressure of higher prices and slower wage growth. According to the official data published by the British Office for National Statistics on Friday, retail sales slid 0.3% over the previous month, coming in short of analysts' expectations for a 1.0% increase and following a downwardly revised 2.1% slide in December. If compared with the same month a year ago, sales rose at the slowest pace since November 2013, jumping 1.5%. The downmove was mainly driven by higher prices of fuel and food at both conventional and online stores, which rose 1.9% on average in January when compared to the same month a year ago. At this point, analysts worldwide expect prices to be on an uptrend through the year, as retailers are struggling to keep their businesses afloat following the devaluation of the Sterling caused by the decision of the UK to the European Union. Nevertheless, despite expectations for inflation to hit 3% and above this year, economists are eyeing rather anaemic wage growth, with real income being at risk of posting its worst year since 2013.