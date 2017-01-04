<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> UK: 'Brexit' Uncertainty Set To Prevail In Coming Years The UK has been remarkably resilient to Brexit uncertainties, but we think growth will slow this year. However, we stress that the uncertainty surrounding our forecast is higher than usual due to the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Brexit remains the biggest risk factor for the UK economy in coming years. Exit negotiations are set to begin by the 'end of March'.

Inflation will increase significantly this year due to the weaker GBP.

The Bank of England is set to remain on hold for the next 12 months.

We expect GBP to come under renewed pressure in the run-up to Article 50 being triggered. Growth has been remarkably resilient so far The UK economy has been remarkably resilient to Brexit uncertainties so far and, against expectations, growth continued at the same pace in H2 16 as before the EU vote. We think there are several reasons for this. In our view, the instant easing of monetary policy from the Bank of England (BoE), the clarification of the political situation with the 'crowning' of Theresa May as new Prime Minister and the postponement of triggering Article 50 explain why confidence among consumers and businesses was restored quickly, after most economic indicators fell sharply in July. Since then, the strong synchronised economic recovery across regions by the end of 2016 (illustrated by strong PMIs globally) has supported the economy. That said, we expect GDP growth to slow but stay positive this year. First, we expect private consumption growth to slow, as the weaker GBP corresponds to a de facto wage cut. The weaker GBP pushes up import prices and thus eventually consumer prices (higher inflation), which erodes consumer purchasing power. This may be the reason why consumer confidence has declined to the lowest levels since July, just after the EU vote. Second, we expect business investment growth to slow as the exit negotiations between the UK and EU27 begin before the 'end of March', which we think will make firms more reluctant to invest at some point. We expect GDP growth to slow to 1.2% y/y this year from 2.0% y/y in 2016. In our main scenario, the unemployment rate will increase slightly, as we have begun to see small signs of a weaker labour market. Still, we think the currency will take much of the adjustment and forecast the unemployment rate will increase to 5.3% next year. While we may see a slight fall in employment this year, the main reason for the higher unemployment rate is that we expect labour force growth to exceed employment growth. GDP growth will come mainly from rising productivity. We stress that uncertainty surrounding our forecast is higher than usual due to the forthcoming negotiations, as Brexit is uncharted territory.