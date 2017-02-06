<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Dollar Pushes Above 1.30, Canadian Trade Balance Next USD/CAD has posted gains in the Monday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3050. On the release front, there are no Canadian events on the schedule. In the US, there are two minor events. On Tuesday, Canada releases trade balance for December, with the deficit expected at C$45.0 billion, little changed from the previous release. The US will release JOLTS Job Openings, with the indicator expected to rise to 5.56 million. The US released key employment numbers on Friday, to mixed reviews. Nonfarm payrolls jumped to 227 thousand, well above the estimate of 170 thousand. However, wage growth disappointed, as Average Hourly Earnings slipped to 0.1%, short of the forecast of 0.3%. There's no arguing that the US economy is performing well, but there is a sense of uneasiness in the markets as Donald Trump continues to create controversy and dissent both at home and abroad. Trump has picked a fight with Mexico and his travel ban on Moslems from seven countries has created a strong backlash. Moreover, the lack of an economic policy is a major source of concern and the the post-election euphoria which sent the markets higher appears to have dissipated. The Federal Reserve also in the dark about Trump's plans, and is expected to adopt a wait-and-see attitude in the coming months. If the economy continues to grow, there is a strong likelihood of another rate hike in the first half of 2017, which is bullish for the dollar. Donald Trump's promise of "America First" includes revisiting the NAFTA trade agreement, which has been an anchor of the US-Canada trade relationship for over 20 years. Trump didn't mince words last week when describing NAFTA, saying that "NAFTA has been a catastrophe for our country. It's been a catastrophe for our workers and our jobs and our companies." Although Trump is unlikely to unravel the agreement, his protectionist stance could spell trouble for the Canadian economy. With 70% of Canadian exports headed for the US, changes to NAFTA could unnerve the markets and weaken the Canadian dollar. January was good to the Canadian currency, which gained 3.0% percent against its US counterpart.